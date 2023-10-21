Harvardwood offers a Cambridge-to-Hollywood pipeline. But first, you have to get into Harvard.

The child of a Taiwanese immigrant and a farmer’s kid from Kansas — both “very, very risk averse” — Alpert had groomed herself early on for financial success, majoring in economics and planning to graduate early before heading to Wall Street.

Mia Riverton Alpert’s epiphany occurred late one night in 1996 when, as a Harvard undergraduate half-heartedly working a Citibank internship in Taipei, she suddenly realized she didn’t have to spend the rest of her life in finance.

So, Alpert returned to campus seeking out entertainment industry job resources at Harvard’s Office of Career Services, where she was directed to a binder containing a single sheet of paper with a few names, phone, and fax numbers scrawled on it. Only one number still worked.

Advertisement

“I was like, oh my God, this is the country’s number-one university, and this is the resource you have for people pursuing creative careers?” she recently recalled by Zoom.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Alpert has since developed that single contact into Harvardwood, a robust nonprofit organization that serves as a Cambridge-to-Hollywood/New York pipeline, connecting Harvard alumni in the entertainment industry with Crimson students and graduates.

Members of Harvardwood, the Cambridge-to-Hollywood network that connects Harvard alums in the entertainment industry with Crimson students and grads, engage in a Q&A with TV writers Melinda Hsu and Patric Verrone. Laura Yumi Snell

With a current full-time membership of 1,275 and an estimated community of 14,500-plus gathered over the course of its almost 25 years, Harvardwood now has members occupying every rung of the entertainment industry ladder from showrunner to TV writer, producer to film distributor, director to playwright, talent agent to entertainment attorney.

Harvard grads have long blazed careers in entertainment. Ben Mezrich, ‘91, has authored books that became the films “Dumb Money” and “The Social Network.” Filmmaker Mira Nair (”Monsoon Wedding”) was class of 1979. B.J. Novak lived in Winthrop House. Bonnie Raitt went to Harvard. So did Greg Daniels, co-creator of “Parks and Recreation.” Nicholas Britell, who composed the earworm theme for “Succession”? Harvard. The list of Harvard Lampoon-bred comedy writers, including Conan O’Brien and Colin Jost, could fill a small book.

Advertisement

Harvardwood supports Harvard alumni, students, faculty, and staff in the arts, media, and entertainment, including (top row, from left) Stockard Channing '65, Mira Nair '79, Tommy Lee Jones '69, and (bottom row, from left) B.J. Novak '01, Nicholas Britell '03, and Ben Mezrich '91. J.P. MOCZULSKI/AFP via Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images/Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff/Clement Pascal/The New York Times

Membership in Harvardwood — which Alpert cofounded in 1999 with Adam Fratto, ‘90, and Stacey Cohe,n ‘89, (whose number was the only working one in the binder) — is open to anyone. That is, anyone who attends or attended Harvard. Harvardwood offers membership tiers for those without a Harvard affiliation, but they must be referred by a member. For $5 a month, full members have access to programs and services intended to give aspiring artists and entertainment entrepreneurs practical guidance, an inside look at a traditionally opaque industry, and a foot in the door.

Harvardwood 101′s January Boot Camp brings current students to Los Angeles for an intensive week of meetings with producers, agencies, and other industry mainstays, followed by an optional two-week internship. The organization’s jobs postings have included positions for a live television writer for the Olympics and an events coordinator at film production company Focus Features.

Its monthly masterclasses feature guests like Lighthouse Management founder Aleen Keshishian, ‘90, who represents Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston, among others. The TV writers program — graduates of which have gone on to staff shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Jane the Virgin” — is a writers’ room-style workshop for TV pilots and spec scripts. Top scripts from the annual Harvardwood Writers’ Competition are routinely sent to managers, agents, networks, and studios.

Fratto, until recently the vice president of scripted programming for the History Channel, and Cohen, a former head of production at Warner Bros.-based Roserock Films, serve on Harvardwood’s board of directors. The organization’s advisory board includes heavyweights like Lisa Henson, ‘83, co-CEO of The Jim Henson Company, and Keri Putnam, ‘87, executive director of the Sundance Institute. But its day-to-day operations are lean. Harvardwood’s executive director and programs manager, as well as its operations and communications associate and administrative assistant, work part time. Everything else is run on volunteer effort, even its guest series, whose speakers usually donate their time, or are paid in kind with a year of free Harvardwood membership.

Advertisement

Financial aid is available for almost all of Harvardwood’s programming — a way to even the playing field, said Alpert. “There’s a reason only rich kids can afford to do internships and assistant positions in Hollywood, and we don’t like that.”

Alpert, along with her husband, David Alpert, ‘97, (cofounder of Skybound Entertainment, which developed AMC’s “The Walking Dead”), established the Harvardwood Artist Launch Fellowship in 2021, which awards a $24,000 grant per artist plus ongoing mentorship to a recent graduate in pursuit of an artistic project. Other Harvardwood fellowships — one for AAPI artists ($10,000) and another for screen projects that elevate LGBTQ+ stories and themes ($5,000) — address underrepresentation in the industry. The awards are meant to provide some stability in an industry where financial uncertainty is the norm.

Acting is “just lighting money on fire until something happens,” Laura Frustaci, executive director of Harvardwood, said over Zoom. “Having a little bit of financial support to fall back on is a huge, huge help.”

Advertisement

For Harvard graduates, whose median annual income, as of this month, is $95,114 (nearly double the median of other four-year college graduates), the pressure to make good, financially, on an elite education doesn’t exactly lend itself to risky career prospects.

Like Mia Riverton Alpert, Teresa Hsiao, ‘07, got her degree in economics. She worked in equity research — the “safer” career option — while writing scripts on the side. Through one of Harvardwood’s weekly emails, she saw a post for a comedy writer, sent in a script, and was hired on the Canadian kids’ show “What’s Up Warthogs!” She is now the showrunner for Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” as well as a screenwriter whose credits include last summer’s Asian road trip comedy “Joy Ride.”

Students mingle with writers/producers Teresa Hsiao (top row, second from left) and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong at a Los Angeles Harvardwood event for the 2023 movie "Joy Ride." Laura Snell

“It was sort of the first leap of faith of, OK, maybe I can actually make writing my career,” said Hsiao, who, on one call with the Globe, spoke from the picket lines in Los Angeles last month.

For some Harvardwood members, college itself wasn’t a given, let alone a career in Hollywood.

Bryant Valenzuela, 20, is a junior who grew up in El Paso, Texas, in a Mexican immigrant neighborhood where most went without access to running water, gas, paved roads, or sewer systems. He wants to produce feature films to “give a voice to stories that come from the communities that I come from,” he said over Zoom.

Advertisement

Bryant Valenzuela, who grew up in an impoverished neighborhood of El Paso, Texas, wants to work in film in order to bring stories of underrepresented groups to the screen. Harvardwood has provided him mentorship in the entertainment industry. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

During the first of his two Harvardwood 101 internships, Valenzuela was paired with then-Netflix writer and Harvard alum Ryan Slattery-Martinez, who connected him with a project manager at NBC Universal, who also hails from El Paso and now serves as Valenzuela’s de facto adviser. They meet biweekly to “talk about life, talk about the entertainment industry.”

“It all came because of Harvardwood,” Valenzuela said.

Sam Woolf, ‘23, 23, a first-generation college student from New Jersey and the recipient of Harvardwood’s 2023 AAPI fellowship, says she spent her first two years at Harvard scrambling around, “trying to meet the expectations of such an incredible opportunity.” She joined ROTC, was premed, then prelaw. But her desire to follow a more creative calling led her to join Harvardwood.

“This was my first exposure to people I would have never met otherwise — producers, directors, entertainment lawyers, playwrights, agents,” she wrote in an email. “What I found most reassuring — as someone with absolutely no background in entertainment — was that [they] all had vastly different journeys into their careers.”

Woolf, a two-time participant in the Harvardwood 101 program in LA, spent both her internships as a script analyst at Skybound Entertainment (David Alpert’s company) and Echo Lake Entertainment, where she learned to spot the particular combination of talent, entertainment value, and timeliness that leads to a screenplay being produced. As an aspiring writer, she now keeps that knowledge in mind when working on her own projects, which include a screenplay for an antiwar war movie told from the perspectives of a Japanese Imperial soldier, an American Marine, and an Okinawan nurse. (Woolf’s father was a Marine and her mother is Okinawan.)

But Harvardwood doesn’t always lead to Hollywood.

Mia Riverton Alpert notes that starter jobs in the industry often entail everything from reheating other people’s food to picking up cupcake orders and marijuana prescriptions. And this, too, is a teachable Harvardwood moment.

“If I can spare someone a life in entertainment because they go try it out for a week and realize they [expletive] hate it,” she said, “then I have done God’s work.”