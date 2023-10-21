Gen Xer mourns the death of the ultimate monument to teen culture: the mall

Upon hearing this, my best friend, Mike Neel, rushed to the mall. Not so much to support me but to have someone take photos of him and another friend pretending to whack the Cat in the Hat with a baseball bat.

Lauriat’s Books was running a Dr. Seuss promotion and Linda, an assistant manager, needed me to don the hot and smelly feline suit for a couple of hours and greet kids.

When I was 16, my older sister Linda offered me my first professional acting gig: the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play the Cat the Hat at the Watertown Mall.

Yes, it was immature. But where else but the mall could a bunch of teenagers amuse themselves on such short notice? Certainly not at the malls today. With so many shopping centers closing or struggling to survive, malls have lost their place at the center of youth culture.

I’ve been thinking about the mall a lot lately. As longtime retail reporter, I’ve written countless stories and even a book about how malls across the country are trying to reinvent themselves amid new technology, shifting business models, and the global pandemic.

But until now, I never really considered how the demise (or absence) of malls affected younger people. So after recently moving back to Boston — the first time I’ve lived here in nearly 30 years — I visited the Watertown Mall and former Arsenal Mall properties, which sit across the street from each other.

Not surprisingly, they are both shells of their former selves. My heart sank.

Holiday shopers at the Arsenal Mall on Nov. 30, 1997. (Dominic Chavez/Globe Archives) People walked through a bean of light inside the Watertown Mall. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

For Gen X kids who grew up before the Internet, the mall wasn’t just a place to buy stuff. It was a shared public space where we forged identities, either through our first jobs, or just hanging out. The mall was where we savored our first taste of freedom from the oppressive yoke of parental anxiety, a means to escape the banalities of suburban home life.

“We came of age in the malls,” said Kellie Marshall, one of my classmates at Watertown High School who now lives in Acton. “You got a sense of independence, spending time with your friends. You felt so grown up.”

But sadly, the mall of yesteryear no longer exists. As shoppers flocked to the Internet, malls struggled to find a new identity as retailers relocated or just went of business completely. Malls still exist — and some even thrive — but given the competition, they can no longer take success for granted.

Their primary goal is to survive, not baby-sit teenagers short on spending money and long on free time.

Today, the Watertown Mall draws most of its traffic from hosting the Massachusetts Department of Motor Vehicles. The Arsenal Mall, now called the Arsenal Yards, is a hodgepodge of apartments, restaurants, and lawns. The website describes it as a “a real urban village,” a description that might attract families with young children but not teenagers trying to look cool.

Looking at these properties, I felt we lost something precious in our communities: a relatively safe place for kids to grow into teenagers and for teenagers to grow into adults.

A woman waiting for an RMV appointment reflected in a shop window inside the Watertown Mall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As a child, I actually hated the malls. My parents, immigrants from China, spent most of their time working. But the one thing they did for fun was to visit the malls on the weekends. They didn’t want to leave me home alone so they dragged me along, when all I wanted to do was sleep and watch television.

But starting around 13 or 14, I started to meet up with friends like Mike Neel at the malls. There, we goofed around, ate at the food court, and confessed which girls we had crushes on.

The freedom was exhilarating.

“The fact that parents could drop kids off at the mall and you could exist in this little ecosystem for a while was empowering,” said Neel, a filmmaker who now lives in Framingham.

“We couldn’t be contacted because we didn’t have cellphones,” he said. “You were left to your own devices and parents trusted that you wouldn’t hurt anybody or do something horrible.”

The Watertown Mall was the dumpier one, but it still hosted teenage mainstays such as Papa Gino’s and Strawberries.

An aerial view of the Watertown Mall parking lot on Dec. 6, 1980. Bob Dean/Globe Staff

And then there was Dream Machine video arcade, perhaps the high temple of youthful exuberance. Adolescents flushed with dopamine and caffeine jammed quarter after quarter into machines adorned with characters from Pac-Man, Galaga, and Street Fighter.

The Arsenal Mall was the cooler, more expansive mall. It featured a food court and trendier (at the time) places such as Tello’s, Spencer Gifts, Suncoast Motion Picture Company, and Marshalls. I rented my tuxedos for the junior and senior proms at Gingiss Formalwear. And several years later, I was back to the same store to rent a black suit for my sister Linda’s funeral (she died of cancer).

For the kids of my generation, the malls were a place of firsts: the setting of our first date. The first time we listened to the music of a new artist or bought brand-name clothing we couldn’t quite afford. For some of us, the first time we committed a crime.

“I got bagged shoplifting at Bradlees,” said Tony Marra, another former high school classmate who is now a firefighter in Watertown. “I was 12 and hid a G.I. Joe figure under my hat.”

Marshall was 16 when she scored her first job at Freshëns frozen yogurt in the Arsenal Mall food court. Though Marshall lasted only three weeks, she later worked at places such as Old Navy, Lauriat’s, and B. Dalton Bookseller. The experiences, she said, deeply influenced her.

“I learned about what I didn’t want to do,” said Marshall, now a mother of one. “I didn’t want to push things on people. I didn’t want to be insincere.”

But as we graduated from high school and college and went our separate ways, malls started to decline as the Internet replaced them as the way to shop, entertain, and interact.

“Back in the 1980s, the mall was the Internet and now the Internet is the mall,” said retail consultant DeAnn Campbell.

Whereas Gen Xers searched for records and cassette tapes at Strawberries, Sam Goody, and HMV, kids born of the Internet age purchase tracks on iTunes or stream music on Spotify. Younger consumers take their fashion cues not from store mannequins and teen magazines but rather influencers on Instagram and TikTok.

Sharlene Ware, 10, and her mother, Rosie, browse a jewelry counter at the Arsenal Mall on Sept. 26, 2000. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Archives) Lucy Hallowell and Sophie Meyers, both 11, examine their purchases at the Arsenal Mall. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Archives)

The struggles of mid-market department stores such as Sears and JCPenney, which have long anchored malls, certainly didn’t help matters as consumers increasingly flocked to discounters and off-price retailers such Walmart, Dollar Tree, and TJX Companies.

Over the past five years alone, developers have demolished more than 130 million square feet of retail space, especially in aging malls, according to commercial real estate analytics firm CoStar Group.

In a recent survey from financial services firm IPX, more than two-thirds of Americans say they live within one hour of a “dead mall,” which has a high vacancy rate, sees low consumer traffic, or may be abandoned altogether.

The Watertown Mall and Arsenal Mall have struggled mightily over the years. Anchor department stores such as Bradlees and Ann & Hope went out of business. Vacant store space became the norm as both malls searched for a new identity.

In 2017, Boylston Properties and The Wilder Companies redeveloped the Arsenal Mall as Arsenal Yards. Though the property contains some shops and a movie theater, it also contains apartments and a hotel, the type of places more suited to grown-up bustle than teenage idleness.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which purchased the Watertown Mall two years ago for $130 million, wants to transform the property into a 24.5-acre campus for mostly life science companies.

Frankly, it’s depressing. I asked my Gen X classmates, many who are now parents: Do kids have somewhere to collectively hang out, the same way we had malls?

Perhaps at Starbucks, a strip mall, or even a restaurant, they said. But the most common answer I heard is that they just don’t hang out in person that much at all, at least outside school. They live and breathe on their computers and mobile devices.

“They are not as social as we were,” Marra said.

Shoppers at the Arsenal Mall fill out sweepstakes entry forms on Nov. 5, 1999. Globe Staff/ Pam Berry

The global pandemic, which started in 2020, had isolated kids at home, a situation that damaged their mental health. A study by the McKinsey consulting firm concluded that younger Americans are currently experiencing “higher rates of anxiety, depression, and distress than any other age group.”

For Neel’s 11-year-old son, Jasper, “The collective spaces are all virtual,” Neel said. “After school, he’ll go on his Nintendo Switch and get on Messenger, and they’ll either play games together or just be on the line together doing completely different things.

“We want to do more stuff in person, and he does, too,” Neel said. “He’s even asked about it. But it’s funny, his mom and I have told him about how when we were kids, we would just go to someone’s house after school. And it seems like a foreign thing to him.”

In other words, Jasper Neel, for all of his digital nativism, actually wants to meet up with other kids. He just doesn’t know how.

Ironically, data show that Gen Z would like to hang out at malls the same way their Gen X parents did at their age.

An Ipex survey showed that a huge majority of Gen Z kids wished traditional malls would come back. Among their top reasons: the convenience of shops located in one place, the food court, and socializing with friends.

Sound familiar?

“Gen Z is starved for connection, for physical interaction,” Campbell said. “And there are not many good ways to get them. Malls at least allow people to gather.”

But with technology increasingly dominating our lives, I doubt malls will ever capture the hearts of teens the way they did in my youth.

Yes, things change and nothing lasts forever. That doesn’t mean I have to like it.

The Watertown Mall pictured on March 12, 2007. Lee, Matthew J. Globe Staff Phot

Thomas Lee can be reached at thomas.lee@globe.com.