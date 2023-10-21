‘I am very heartbroken’: Children open up to Globe Santa

I would like a good Christmas with my mom and dog this year. I love science and reading and weather and reading books and buses and cars and electronics and board games. And my mom is also sick and been in and out of the hospital and she needs surgery and my mom B a single mom and she does her best to raise me and takes care of me and I want a really good Christmas with her.

As Globe Santa editor, I’ve read many letters from children. Some are more polished than others, but this meandering, guileless sentence from a 9-year-old boy conveys as much as any of them how their families’ burdens feel heavier during the holidays:

Advertisement

“I am worried,” writes another child, whose mother works two jobs. “My mom said Christmas will be different.”

Most of the time, letters to Globe Santa are written by parents and legal guardians, with the occasional assistance of a social worker. But once in a while the children themselves take over, maybe because their parents don’t speak English, are too overwhelmed just trying to get by, or they want to be sure – absolutely sure – their voices get heard by Globe Santa and their needs conveyed.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“My mom works very hard to put food in the table, and I am very grateful for that,” a 12-year-old girl writes. “But this year, my mom has very little money because she lost her job this year and is trying to find another while taking care of me and my little brother. I am very heartbroken to see my mommy very sad and stressed.”

Like many children who confide in Globe Santa, life’s woes have made her older than her years.

“I tried helping her with English before so she knows the simple English words. I am very heartbroken,” that 12-year-old signed off.

Advertisement

Another girl, 11, tells Globe Santa: “I need help because I have a brother that has down syndrome and he is seventeen years old and I want to give my present to him for Christmas.”

“I wanted to tell you … I been take in good care of my dad and mom,” writes a 9-year-old girl.

A 7-year-old girl made the calculation that if Santa brings her a gift, her mom could save money, which could then be used to purchase a ticket to visit the girl’s grandparents. “It’s been six years I did not seen ] them,” she explained. “I miss them so much.”

Another is careful to not ask for much. She requested a single colored pencil and a marker.

In a world filled with adversity, Globe Santa seems to be The Guy: the guy who listens, cares, lifts spirits, fixes problems, knows what Pokemon is, and offers hope. When children make drawings of him, he always looks kind and benevolent. “Can I please have a desk to study?” a girl who’s “almost 7″ asks. “I love you!”

Alas, Globe Santa can’t bring desks or help with some of the other tall orders that come his way, like getting a 7-year-old back to Ukraine to see her grandparents. What he can do is offer many thousands of children a box of joy filled with high-quality, age-appropriate toys, games and books, delivered directly to them – even to shelters and hotels – so they won’t feel left out at holiday time.

Advertisement

But there are some things even Globe Santa can’t make happen. At least not this year.

“My greatest wish is for peace on earth,” the girl from Ukraine wrote.

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Do you have a Globe Santa story to share? Did Globe Santa help you or your family? We would love to hear from you. Please contact Linda Matchan at linda.matchan@globe.com





Linda Matchan can be reached at linda.matchan@globe.com