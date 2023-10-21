MBTA worker touches third rail in North Quincy Station, sustains minor leg burn

An employee with the MBTA dropped a wrench and brushed his leg on the electrified third rail Friday morning while working on the Red Line tracks at North Quincy Station, the agency said.
The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m., and the employee, who was not identified, was taken “conscious and alert” to Boston Medical Center with a minor burn to the leg, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an email Saturday.
Pesaturo said the worker was treated and released later that morning.
The MBTA Safety Department and the Department of Public Utilities are investigating the incident, he said.
Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.