MBTA worker touches third rail in North Quincy Station, sustains minor leg burn

An employee with the MBTA dropped a wrench and brushed his leg on the electrified third rail Friday morning while working on the Red Line tracks at North Quincy Station, the agency said.

The incident occurred at 4:38 a.m., and the employee, who was not identified, was taken “conscious and alert” to Boston Medical Center with a minor burn to the leg, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an email Saturday.

Pesaturo said the worker was treated and released later that morning.