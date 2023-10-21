For one legislator, new gun law is personal

“Her death changed me,” Ramos told her colleagues. “It changed how I practice law, made me fearful for myself and my family, but it also inspired me to run for office.”

Amid hours of heated House debate on a bill to overhaul the state’s gun laws on Tuesday, one freshman representative rose to give a searing inaugural speech.

When she was an attorney in private practice in Virginia in 2016, Ramos had a client named Linh Thi Pham, a 26-year-old woman whose relationship with her former boyfriend was so hostile that Pham repeatedly told Ramos she thought he would kill her. She and Pham agreed that the Gainesville hairdresser would never leave work unaccompanied.

“I could see the fear in her every single time we spoke,” Ramos said in an interview. The attorney had helped Pham get full custody of their 6-year-old daughter, and said sometimes the girl’s father, Bryan Yu, would brandish one of his many legally-owned guns during visitation exchanges. Ramos also helped Pham win child support, and Yu was threatened with jail if he didn’t pay what he owed.

The day before they were to go to court over that child support, Pham left the salon with a co-worker, got into her car, and texted Ramos to say she’d call her in 30 minutes to review her testimony for the next day.

“I never heard from her,” Ramos recalled.

Yu, who had been waiting in the parking lot, shot Pham with a long rifle. She died on the way to the hospital.

“She had this bright future ahead,” Ramos said. “She wanted to study nursing.”

Yu, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison, should never have been anywhere near a gun. No abuser should be. That is why Ramos feels so strongly about the proposed new gun legislation, which would expand the circumstances in which judges can order firearms be taken from someone who poses a threat to themselves or others.

Under current law, a judge can order someone against whom an abuse prevention order has been issued to give up their guns. The new bill extends that discretion, so that judges can also demand the guns of people under a harassment prevention order, which can be issued against other potentially dangerous characters — a stalker, a classmate, or someone in a dating situation, for example.

The new bill also expands those who can petition a judge to have guns taken away from someone who is a danger to themselves or others. Right now, family members or law enforcement officers can petition for an extreme risk protection order. The new red flag law would also allow medical and health professionals, employers, and school officials to ask a judge to rule that way.

“Because we’re increasing the number of people who can sound that alarm, who can go to the court and say, ‘We are worried about that person’s safety,’ it will have an overall protective impact,” said Ruth Zakarin, head of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.

Zakarin, Ramos, and other gun safety advocates know that making it easier to take guns from abusers won’t prevent all homicides. But it will save some lives: Firearms are the most common weapon used in domestic violence homicides. According to the Giffords Law Center, an abuser’s access to firearms makes it five times more likely they will kill their victim.

Ramos has fielded criticism from some of the many and loud critics of this bill because the tragedy that motivates her happened in another state.

“It doesn’t matter,” she said. “Because this happens here all the time.”

The bill garnered a large majority in the House and will soon be matched by the Senate.

Ramos, whose district includes some of the state’s more conservative voters, said she was advised that speaking up for the new legislation would be risky.

“One of the reasons I decided to run is because I am so sick of all the ‘thoughts and prayers,’” she said. “I didn’t run … to not take risks and not do what is right.”

Like any reasonable person, she seems convinced that preventing even one death like Linh Thi Pham’s is worth whatever price she might pay.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her @GlobeAbraham.