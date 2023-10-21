Rain drenches Boston spectators during Head of the Charles regatta

The soggy weather, which was scheduled to abate close to midnight, didn’t dampen the spirits of participants or spectators in the legendary rowing event.

A steady rainstorm moved through the Boston area Saturday morning and early afternoon during the annual Head of the Charles Regatta, but the show went on as planned.

Heather Farag, 53, stood near the Boston University boathouse with her son, a sophomore at the university, to watch the boats go by. She traveled from Atlanta to experience the famed regatta for the first time, she said in an interview.

For her, the rain barely even played a factor, she said. She wasn’t surprised that the race went on as normal, she said, noting the competitors would get wet in the river regardless of the weather.

“I knew it was going to rain and I prepared for it,” Farag said. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. It’s on the water anyway.”

In the morning, when Farag arrived, the skies were cloudy, but it wasn’t raining quite yet. Then, the skies opened up in the afternoon, but the walkway on the Cambridge side of the Charles River was still crowded with spectators, Farag said.

“I was at the boathouse so I just went inside when it started to rain,” she said. “Still an amazing experience.”

Former Irish Ambassador to the United States Daniel Mulhall, who is currently a fellow at Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, said he spent around an hour outside watching the regatta on the riverbank before he had to go back inside.

His grandchildren were visiting Boston from Ireland, and he wanted them to be able to enjoy the Head of the Charles, but it was “not a comfortable experience overall,” Mulhall said. They caught the rain as they were out from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., but are hoping for clearer skies on Sunday.

“It was one of those moments you hope the weather forecast is wrong,” Mulhall said. “It wasn’t a thick crowd and the food stands weren’t doing too much business.”

Sunday morning will be gusty, said Bill Leatham, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, with winds from about 20 to 30 miles per hour. It should be pretty dry until the afternoon and early evening, with the possibility of a spot shower, he said.

