Shuttle buses replace trolleys on a section of the Green Line for the second day in a row

It came a day after an overhead electrical problem forced the MBTA to shut down train service for four hours Friday on the entire Green Line extension.

This latest incident prompted the agency’s general manager, Phillip Eng, to order an inspection of Green Line trolleys, T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said Saturday morning in an e-mail.

For a second day in a row, MBTA riders were evacuated from Green Line trolleys Saturday morning and walked to nearby stations on the tracks after a trolley experienced a problem with its overhead electrical system.

Pesaturo said inspections will focus on pantographs, the apparatus mounted onto the trolley roof that connects to overhead wires.

The problem on Saturday began unfolding shortly after 8 a.m. on a westbound trolley traveling near Copley station that experienced a problem with its overhead electrical system, Pesaturo said.

About 20 feet of overhead wire came down, he said. The T had to evacuate two trolleys that were traveling between stations, Pesaturo said. Five passengers on one trolley were walked to Copley station and ten passengers on a second trolley were walked to Arlington station, he said.

At 8:25 a.m., the agency announced on the social media platform X that shuttle buses were replacing trolley service between Kenmore and Park Street stations, the core section of the light rail transit system that runs through Boston and serves all four Green Line branches.

Riders of the E branch, which stretches from Heath Street station in Boston to Medford/Tufts station on the Green Line extension, were asked to take the Route 39 bus, which serves the same corridor, Pesaturo said.

The agency’s Power Department is making repairs to the overhead power system, which are expected to be completed Saturday afternoon, he said.

On Friday afternoon, the T shut down train service on the entire Green Line Extension and forced some riders to walk along the tracks because of a problem with the overhead electrical system near Lechmere station.

In that case, a train’s pantograph failed at around 3:30 p.m., Pesaturo said Friday, shutting the line until crews repaired a “segment of the overhead catenary system where the trolley’s pantograph failed.”

At about 7:30 p.m. the agency announced that regular service had resumed and buses that had shuttled passengers were being phased out. On Saturday morning, Pesaturo said the cause of the incident near Lechmere was still under investigation.

The overhead electrical system problems cap a week of bad news for Green Line riders, especially customers who use the new extension that serves Medford on one branch and Union Square in Somerville on another branch.

On Thursday, Eng announced that around 80 percent of the Medford branch and 50 percent of the Union Square branch will have to be repaired because of problems with the project’s construction.

As of now, the defects don’t require speed restrictions, but the track gauge — the distance between the rails — is outside construction specifications and needs to be fixed, Eng said.

