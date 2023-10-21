‘The pope’s favorite nun’ honored by Paulist Center of Boston for her work serving migrant families at Texas-Mexico border

After receiving the award on Saturday, Pimentel delivered remarks to the congregation in the Paulist Center church about the importance of showing compassion to new arrivals.

Pimentel, a sister with the Missionaries of Jesus and executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, has been working along the Texas-Mexico border to assist thousands of men, women, and children fleeing Central and South American countries for four decades.

Sister Norma Pimentel, the woman known as “the pope’s favorite nun” and a devoted advocate for the humane treatment of migrant families crossing the southern border, was honored Saturday with the Isaac Hecker Award for Social Justice by the Paulist Center of Boston.

“Our nation today is struggling dearly, very bad, because of the fact that many of us are uncomfortable that so many of them coming and we might not be okay with the fact that they’re here,” she said during the service, which was streamed on YouTube. “But the truth is that I’ve had the opportunity to come close and see the face of God in them.”

Sister Norma Pimentel consoled survivor Luis Herrera, of Venezuela, during a vigil at Linear Park in Brownsville, Texas on May 8. An SUV driver who killed eight people when he slammed into a group waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville was charged with manslaughter, police said Miguel Roberts/Associated Press

The award is named after Isaac Hecker, founder of the Paulist Fathers, and is given to Catholics from North America “for their extraordinary work of justice and peace,” said Susan Rutkowski, pastoral minister of family religious education and social justice at the Paulist Center.

Community members Christine Tardiff and Ed Marakovitz nominated Pimentel for the award. Reading from the framed document before handing it to Pimentel, Marakovitz said the award honors her “for recognizing the face of Christ in all refugees and immigrants through her ministry of advocacy, support, and welcome at the southern border of the United States.”

During her remarks, Pimentel recalled visiting a migrant detention center in Texas and asking Border Patrol agents to allow her to see a group of children that were being held there. She said the scene horrified her — the children, none older than 10, were “gray” with dust and dirt from their long passage to the US. She said the officers allowed her to enter the cell and she prayed and cried with the children.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, and it has grounded me to understand my mission, my purpose, and what I need to do,” she told congregants.

Pimentel grew up on both sides of the border. She went to kindergarten in Mexico and then started again when her family moved to Brownsville, Texas. She later worked designing displays for clothing stores but that ended when she found God and, against her family’s wishes, began her religious life on a March day in the late 1970s.

Pimentel became head of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in 2004. Ten years later, the organization opened the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, to provide “basic human care for refugees and their families” after they’ve been released by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to CCRGV website.

Pimentel said the effort behind the respite center began when she saw a group of migrant people waiting at a bus station and invited them to her parish to bathe, eat, and call their families.

“That’s all we did, nothing else. Just opened our doors so that they could be able to feel [like] a person again,” she said.

As she closed her remarks, Pimentel said the US is not facing “a crisis of immigrants” but a crisis “of hate that brings fear to all of us and paralyzes us.” She urged listeners to “be that beacon of hope by how [Pope] Francis tells us: radicalizing kindness [and] radicalizing love.”

“We need to do that otherwise, this country and this world is going to be taken by the evils of hatred, and we can’t let them do that to us,” she said. “We must embrace each other with the love that can only come from God.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.