Teens lead police in overnight car, foot chase through Dorchester

Two teenagers led police on a chase by car and foot through Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, according to police.
At around 2:40 a.m., officers attempted to stop the 14- and 15-year-old boys, whose names have not been disclosed, at the corner of Devon and Normandy streets for driving without headlights, Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesperson, said in an email.
“The vehicle refused to stop, striking multiple vehicles,” Torigian said.
The teens left the car on foot, but failed to put it in park, he said, and the car subsequently struck the front steps of 119 Stanwood St.
Advertisement
Officers found both teens following a foot chase, Torigian said. They were summoned to Boston Juvenile Court for motor vehicle law violations.
Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.