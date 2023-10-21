Teens lead police in overnight car, foot chase through Dorchester

Two teenagers led police on a chase by car and foot through Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood early Saturday morning after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop, according to police.

At around 2:40 a.m., officers attempted to stop the 14- and 15-year-old boys, whose names have not been disclosed, at the corner of Devon and Normandy streets for driving without headlights, Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesperson, said in an email.

“The vehicle refused to stop, striking multiple vehicles,” Torigian said.