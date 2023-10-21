Woman killed in New Hampshire crash

A 46-year-old woman was killed and four other passengers seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H. early Saturday morning, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Just before 6 a.m., Nashua police responded to a report of a crash at 46 Tinker Road involving a white BMW sports utility vehicle, police said in a statement. Six people were inside the SUV when the accident occurred, and a woman was killed, police said.

Four passengers were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No other details were released as of Saturday afternoon.