Woman killed in New Hampshire crash

A 46-year-old woman was killed and four other passengers seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Nashua, N.H. early Saturday morning, according to the Nashua Police Department.
Just before 6 a.m., Nashua police responded to a report of a crash at 46 Tinker Road involving a white BMW sports utility vehicle, police said in a statement. Six people were inside the SUV when the accident occurred, and a woman was killed, police said.
Four passengers were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. No other details were released as of Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665, and told they can do so anonymously.
The Nashua Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
