Biden was right to show solidarity with Israel. He is also right to counsel restraint in Gaza.

The invasion is the direct result of Hamas’s vicious attack on civilian settlements in southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 Israelis of all ages and the kidnapping of more than 200 others. Since that Oct. 7 assault, Israel has killed more than 3,700 Palestinians in Gaza through air strikes, as its military has prepared the way for invasion.

Any day now, perhaps even as you are reading these words, Israeli infantry units will be marching into Gaza, starting what promises to be a slow, grinding, agonizingly bloody ground war for control of one of the most densely populated places on the planet.

President Biden, during a trip to Israel on Wednesday and again in a prime-time speech from the Oval Office on Thursday, has sounded many of the right notes as he works to demonstrate American support for Israel while urging compassion for Palestinian civilians. Congress should move swiftly to approve his request for $14 billion in aid to Israel as part of a package that would include $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and billions more for Ukraine and Taiwan.

He has also dispatched two aircraft carrier strike groups into the region to send a clear message to Hezbollah and Iran that the United States is prepared to respond forcefully if they attempt to widen the conflict. And he has pushed Egypt to allow food, water, and other aid into Gaza through its southern border. Egypt will be a crucial partner for any long-term solution to the conflict, so this is a good start.

Israelis, who have few clear allies beyond the United States, seem both relieved and grateful that Biden has articulated American solidarity following what many Israelis view as their 9/11. Significantly, Biden has done so in the face of disapproval from the left flank of his own party, where support for Palestinians runs strong, and amid rising bellicosity from Republicans who consider him tone deaf for urging some restraint on Israel’s part.

Biden’s call for restraint came in passing references in his two speeches to the Sept. 11 attacks on America by Al Qaeda. “When America experienced the hell of 9/11, we felt enraged as well. And while we sought and got justice, we made mistakes,” Biden said Thursday night. “So I caution the government of Israel not to be blinded by rage.”

As unwelcome as those cautionary words might be for some Israelis — and many American Jews — it is the right advice from a friend. Israel argues correctly that Hamas hides among civilians and is discouraging residents from fleeing Gaza to keep them as shields. But to much of the world, that does not matter. The storm of anti-Israel protest that followed a missile strike near a Gaza hospital on Tuesday — a missile the US government believes was not fired by Israeli forces — underscores what will happen with every report of civilian casualties in an Israeli invasion. Wider conflict in the Middle East will be a real possibility.

So if the Israeli military launches an unrestrained ground war in Gaza, vengeance might be served, but will Israel truly have become more secure? And at what cost to innocent Palestinians? As Thomas Friedman noted in The New York Times, the goal of Israel’s worst enemies — Hamas and Iran — is for Israel to “get enmeshed in a strategic overreach there that would make America’s entanglement in Falluja look like a children’s birthday party. We are talking house-to-house fighting that would undermine whatever sympathy Israel has garnered on the world stage.”

Beyond restraint, Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken should urge the Netanyahu government to think about the future of Gaza. Yes, that future must build toward a more permanent peace, and that will take years. But there is a near-term problem as well. Who will administer the place when Israel decides its ground operation is over? Certainly not Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2006.

So will it be the Palestinian Authority, which governs in the West Bank but is widely despised in Gaza? Or an international entity composed mainly of Arab states, none of which yet seems willing to step up to the task? Or Israel itself, which ended its 38 years of controlling the strip in 2005? Or could the Palestinians themselves find new leadership to guide their people in rebuilding? One can only hope this is a real possibility.

But all of these pathways are difficult and deeply fraught, providing all the more reason debate should begin now. Biden can nurture that discussion.

Biden can play one more crucial role if he helps the Netanyahu government think through what a reasonable end point of a Gaza invasion should look like. Israeli officials have talked of wiping Hamas “from the face of the earth.” But many Israelis understand that this is a pipe dream. Many Hamas leaders live outside Gaza and many more have already blended into the civilian population.

Moreover, Hamas is as much an idea as it is a military organization dedicated to destroying Israel. Palestinians who do not support its vision of a repressive Islamist state can still be drawn to its promise of ending Israeli occupation. Even if Israel decimates the top ranks of Hamas’s military leadership and kills hundreds of its foot soldiers, those ideas will survive among the Gazan refugees who have lost loved ones, been uprooted from their homes, and been driven deeper into despair by this war. Biden would do well to remind Israel that eradicating Hamas may be a more useful sound bite than military strategy.

In talking about mistakes made in the wake of 9/11, Biden was widely thought to be referring to the heedless American invasion of Iraq in 2003, which unleashed years of civil war and insurgency. But he might also have had another message in mind: America’s swift and surgical rout of the Taliban following 9/11.

At the time, that invasion seemed an unadulterated victory. Yet in 2021, as Biden knows too well, a resurgent Taliban marched triumphantly back into Kabul amid a chaotic American retreat. Today the nation is back where it was in 2001, under the boot of an oppressive, medieval regime.

Israel has every right to protect itself by neutralizing Hamas’s military power and to do what is necessary to bring its kidnapped citizens back to safety. But it is hard to imagine that killing Hamas foot soldiers in the tunnels beneath Gaza City will constitute eradicating the organization any more than America’s decimation of Taliban fighters in the caves of Tora Bora constituted eradicating the Taliban.

Biden has been steadfast and wise in his public words so far. Now he must play his best inside game to keep this conflict from widening, to help ensure Palestinian civilian casualties are minimized, and to keep an eye on the long game: a more lasting peace.

This is what friends do for friends.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.