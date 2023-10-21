Planning for my vulnerable son’s future without me

I did feel better. For parents like us of children with high support needs, a great fear is how they’ll be cared for after we die. Our son is a smart, kind 24-year-old with a great sense of humor and, in addition to autism, an intellectual disability . Our aging parents, who’d originally been named as our son’s guardians in the event of our deaths, and a changing financial situation had left our plans badly in need of revision, and naming new guardians and refreshing our son’s special needs trust offered us a measure of peace.

My husband and I recently had a final meeting with the attorney who’d helped us update our estate plans. “Feel better?” she asked.

I’d been tortured for years about what my son’s future would look like. Diagnosed at age 1 with a rare seizure disorder that stalled his cognitive development and, later, with autism, he has developed into a gentle young adult with a killer basketball shot. Still, his relentless seizures and need for assistance in daily care mean living totally independently isn’t a realistic goal for him.

Buoyed by the families in our area who seemed committed to having their loved ones live with them forever, I envisioned a life where our son would live with my husband and me until we die.

But something nagged at me: Sometimes, I’d wonder if this wasn’t a selfish wish, the ultimate helicopter parenting move. My son loves being with peers. Didn’t he deserve some kind of life of his own, albeit one that would acknowledge his disabilities?

I dreamed of opening a group home that would be clean and beautiful and serve some of the classmates he’d grown up with. But, haunted by stories of institutional abuse like that suffered in Massachusetts facilities and at the notorious Willowbrook State School in New York, and understanding that my son would be vulnerable in even the most well-intentioned facility, I was wary of my son participating in a congregate setting.

I read voraciously accounts of alternative communities like L’ Arche, where individuals with disabilities live alongside non-disabled peers, and I devoured books like Cammie McGovern’s “Hard Landings,” which contemplates possibilities for those with developmental disabilities.

I felt daily the weight of questions about what my son’s future would look like and what my role in creating it would be. Then something happened that made me wonder if I’d been asking the wrong questions.

Every June, my extended family of 40 or so gathers at a rural Michigan lake house that’s been in the family for generations. A commemorative T-shirt reveals each year’s theme, which is selected in utmost secrecy by a cousin. We’ve had hors-d’oeuvre throwdowns, obstacle course races, video game trivia challenges.

A hint about this year’s theme came early. In the spring, my cousin emailed, “Can you ask T for his most current bus lists?”

“T,” my son, loves school buses. It’s no surprise — he’s been riding one since he turned 3 and qualified for a special education preschool program. The bus drivers — kind, friendly, skilled at navigating wheelchair lifts, icy roads, country music radio stations, and emergency seizure rescue meds — are heroes in our home.

And so T has fantasized about becoming a bus driver. He’s spent countless hours with a spiral notebook, carefully creating lists that assign every person he knows and loves to one of the buses on his school district’s routes.

The author’s son at the wheel of the auctioned school bus her cousin surprised him with this summer. Susan Hall

We have done this for years. “What bus am I on this year, T?” an aunt will ask at a family gathering. Playful ribbing ensues as my son moves people to and from buses based on criteria known only to him: “I’m not on the party bus anymore?” another cousin will tease.

On the evening of the themed T-shirt reveal in June, we’d all been directed to wait on a corner near the lake house. Heat shimmered off the pavement. Suddenly, in a flash of red lights, a big yellow school bus pulled up.

My cousin, the annual theme organizer, was at the wheel. My son stared, stunned. Labeled across the painted-over district name of the auctioned-off school bus was the route number he’d assigned to most of his family: 13-4.

Thirty of us filed on. My son sat in the driver’s seat and turned on the ignition before my cousin took over and drove us all to a local restaurant for dinner. We bounced along patched rural roads, the humid summer wind drifting in through the half-open windows. And later that night, on an abandoned Michigan country road, my son, with my cousin crouched attentively next to him, took the wheel and drove us for a few hundred feet.

The author’s son, second from left, rides with his family on bus 13-4. Susan Hall

When I had been torturing myself about my son’s future, I understood that planning for his needs might be one of my life’s most important tasks. But as that June night cooled, I realized that there were other questions I hadn’t ever considered. Who else did my son know and love? What wider circle was he a part of that would help him have a joyous, good life? Who really knew him — and all of his loves, interests, passions, and dreams?

These questions, hidden in the background behind all of my worrying and studying, I realized that night, had already been answered.

Susan Hall’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, Newsweek, Insider, and elsewhere. She’s a high school English teacher who lives in rural western Michigan, where she’s at work on “An Eloquent Cortex,” a memoir of her son and his epilepsy. Find her on X @SusanCoolHall.