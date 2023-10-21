The Patriots are lousy. I’m loving it.

Full disclosure: I haven’t watched the now hapless Pats — or any team — since 2017. After decades of devoted fandom, the concussions and lifelong ramifications of crushing hits on players began to elicit from me more queasiness than awe.

When quarterback Colin Kaepernick essentially got canceled by NFL team owners for taking a knee during the national anthem, a silent protest against racial injustice and police violence, I was done. (I did watch Rihanna’s instantly iconic Super Bowl halftime performance this year, but, c’mon, that was RiRi.)

Not watching football is easy. But trying to avoid hearing anything about the Patriots during their season is like trying to avoid a nor’easter in winter. And forget about tuning out all those friends and colleagues lamenting what is shaping up to be a lost season.

“That’s one of the tough things in sports and in life — am I doing something so wrong that we’re just missing it or whatever?” Mac Jones, the team’s starting quarterback, recently said to reporters. He was benched twice this month in consecutive games during lopsided losses.

“A lot of the time you have to trust what you know, trust your routine, and that’s what really good people do,” he said. “They stick with it, maybe adjust something here and there, but at the end of the day they’re going to stick with their routine.”

So far, that routine has gotten the team to a dismal 1-5 record, even below the perennially awful New York Jets — the only team the Patriots have managed to beat so far this year. Now fans of a team that won six Super Bowls during a dynastic run considered one of the greatest in all of professional sports have more nagging questions than their team will probably have wins this season.

Is it time for Robert Kraft, the Patriots’ owner, to drop the curtain on the Bill Belichick era which, after unprecedented success, now looks like it’s staggering toward an ignominious end? Is this the year that Belichick becomes the losingest coach in NFL history? (Going into Sunday’s game, he’s just nine losses away from passing Dallas Cowboys coaching legend Tom Landry’s 178 losses.)

Just how retired are Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski?

At the same time, Patriots fans seem to relish the miseries that stoke their overblown — but not entirely unfounded — sense that the world is always against them. Comedian Joe E. Lewis, perhaps best remembered for his role in the classic comedy “Some Like It Hot,” once said that “Rooting for the Yankees is like rooting for US Steel.” That’s how it’s been with the Patriots — pulling for that team in its heyday was akin to cheering for Goliath to squash David.

That’s why I’m finding delicious satisfaction in the Patriots’ woeful season. There’s a giddiness in watching a once all-powerful entity, one that could pulverize its lessers into dust, knocked down a peg or 10. In Boston’s heady “Title Town” days, when the city thought itself the center of the sporting universe, fans behaved as if any other Super Bowl champion was just a placeholder until the Patriots reclaimed their rightful place. That included my once-beloved New York Giants, who twice beat the favored Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Now, with a record among the worst in the NFL, it’s the humbled Patriots on the bottom looking up — and their fans are having a collective conniption. In Boston, more than in any other place I’ve lived, sports aren’t just a pastime. They’re an identity. A losing Patriots team takes the swagger out of fans who’ve been peacocking for more than 20 years.

If the Patriots can muster the nothing-to-lose spark of underdogs, perhaps they can claw their way back to a .500 season. But in a city spoiled by winning, there’s no joy in mediocrity. There’s even talk about whether the Patriots should tank the rest of the season — essentially take a dive — to better their chances of landing a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft. That sounds like something that, ahem, only cheaters would do.

As the city and region turn their championship-starved eyes to the Celtics, who begin their season Wednesday, and the Bruins, the Patriots will keep wobbling through a season that already feels painfully too long. And while I won’t be watching, I’ll be loving every minute of it.

