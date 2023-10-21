Why not tax cheeseburgers?

Animals on factory farms often endure unimaginable cruelty. Cows, pigs, chickens, and turkeys are subjected to mutilation without pain relief and endure lives of squalor in cramped cages, warehouses, and feedlots.

By discouraging meat consumption, this tax could play a pivotal role in mitigating the climate catastrophe. Tax revenues could increase access to wholesome vegan foods in underserved communities. And going vegan helps animals.

Re “Stakes high, appetites low for meat tax” (A1, Oct. 17): As a PETA supporter, I’ve long supported an excise tax on meat. Such a tax could encourage my fellow Boston-area residents to go vegan and help cover the health and environmental costs of using animals for food.

Advertisement

We don’t have to wait for the government to tax meat to make a difference. So, let’s ditch meat, dairy, and eggs and refuse to bankroll animals’ suffering.

Diane Toomey

Belmont





Carbon emissions produced by the meat industry are a serious issue, but a meat tax is a bad idea. If the tax is too low, it will change the behavior of only the lowest-income consumers. And if the revenue isn’t effectively directed to address meat’s carbon footprint, there will be little benefit.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Regulation is a better strategy because it goes to the root of the problem. The government should mandate that beef producers decrease the carbon footprint of raising and harvesting cattle. We have regulations for emissions from automobiles. Why not require meat producers to ramp down their emissions drastically in the coming years?

There are ways to achieve this. Feed additives can lower methane production. A well-managed grass-fed beef operation reduces carbon output substantially. The technology for lab-grown meat is still in its infancy, but if it can be industrialized using renewable energy, it will be much less carbon intensive than raising livestock.

Advertisement

The Environmental Protection Agency forced automakers to figure out how to build cars that polluted significantly less, and the competition among them kept the cost of doing so affordable. Let’s hold the meat industry to the same standards. Don’t burden the consumer with increased costs without a guaranteed reduction in carbon emissions.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge





Sabrina Shankman has again reminded us of the intricate web that is causing climate change. As science evolves to combat greenhouse gas emissions in energy production, transportation, and manufacturing through optimization of renewable energy sources, advanced battery development, and increased efficiency of transmission and industrial processes, we need to re-examine our own consumption.

Let’s have some fun while doing it! I look forward to learning about super-tasting, healthy alternatives to beef that four- and five-star chefs should be developing. How about a celebrity chef competition where the best non-meat dishes are tested and shared? Then we can let the demand side of the economic equation kick in and help dial back our insatiable relationship with meat. That might jump-start the nation toward reducing (even by one dinner per week) the amount of meat we consume.

George Gaines

Boxford