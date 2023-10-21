After 27 straight wins vs. Bay State opponents, top-ranked Catholic Memorial meets its match in Catholic Conference loss to No. 2 St. John’s Prep

“When we play them, you’re going to find out who is the tougher team, who is the more physical team,” said St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre (’98), who has guided his alma mater to three state titles since 2018.

St. John’s Prep was the last Massachusetts team to beat its Catholic Conference rival, in the 2019 Division 1 Super Bowl. On a rainy Saturday afternoon, the second-ranked Eagles ended CM’s lengthy win streak with a physical 19-8 victory at Glatz Field.

DANVERS — Over the past four seasons, the Catholic Memorial football program has been the most unstoppable force in the state with 27 straight wins against MIAA competition.

Advertisement

“Our lines, both sides of the ball, dominated the game. And against that [CM] group, with the size that they have. I’m proud of our guys.”

Prep (7-0, 3-0 CC) rushed for 306 yards and held the top-ranked Knights (4-2, 2-1) to 55 rushing yards with an experienced defensive front leading the way.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Eagles senior captain Dylan Aliberti went down with an ankle injury on his first touch, leaving fellow senior Cam LaGrassa(25 rushes, 254 yards, TD) to carry the mail. Prep also deployed 6-foot-3-inch, 186-pound senior quarterback Jimmy Nardone (13 rushes, 41 yards) as a wildcat runner in key short-yardage situations.

After senior captain Dylan Aliberti injured his ankle on his first touch, senior running back Cam LaGrassa (above) stepped up and shouldered the burden for St John's Prep, rushing 25 times for 254 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“A lot of people didn’t think we could win this game,” LaGrassa said. “We had a lot of confidence going into it. We just wanted to prove what Prep football is about. But like coach said, ‘It’s just another game in October’, so we just have to keep focusing and work harder.”

After a scoreless first half, Deacon Robillard found Merrick Barlow for a 31-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and LaGrassa broke a 75-yard touchdown up the middle, with Nardone converting both 2-point tries to spot Prep a 16-0 lead.

Advertisement

CM responded with an 80-yard touchdown strike from Peter Bourque to Isaiah Faublas, but was otherwise unable to find much traction offensively.

The Eagles defense stepped up to deny several fourth-down conversion attempts, with junior Owen White breaking up key passes, and the Knights were unable to score off four Prep turnovers.

“When you get turnovers in a game like this, you have to take advantage of the opportunity,” said CM coach John DiBiaso. “We had trouble stopping their run all day.”

With 6-foot-2, 336-pound freshman Cayden Blanchette stepping in at right guard, the Eagles were able to control the fourth quarter by taking 8:48 off the clock before Langdon Laws kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 19-8 with 1:49 to go. A pivotal play to extend the drive came when Nardone’s hard count drew CM offsides on fourth and 4.

Prep is on a state-best 14-game win streak with conference games remaining at BC High next week, and against Xaverian on Thanksgiving.

“We earned it,” St. Pierre said. “There’s nothing easy against [CM]. They’re a great program. The run they’ve been on is a testament to the coaching staff and the kids. We have a lot of respect for them, that’s unbelievable to go that long. I’m happy we bookended it though.”