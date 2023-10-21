BC football runs away from Georgia Tech for third straight victory

Five of BC’s six games coming in had been decided by 3 points or fewer. This one appeared destined for the same, but BC showed a killer instinct and outscored Georgia Tech, 21-0, in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos, running back Kye Robichaux, and cornerback Amari Jackson fueled BC’s 38-23 triumph at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Eagles (4-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) outlasted the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2) in a back-and-forth battle to cement their third straight victory.

Playing in their home state, in front of friends and family, a trio of Boston College catalysts put on a show Saturday afternoon at Georgia Tech.

Advertisement

The BC defense came to play, forcing back-to-back punts to open the game. On the ensuing drive, Castellanos (17 of 29, 255 yards, 1 INT; 13 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs) rolled to his left and delivered a 45-yard pass to a wide-open Robichaux (21 carries, 165 yards, 2 TDs; 3 catches, 54 yards). Liam Connor drilled a 24-yard field goal to put the Eagles ahead, 3-0, with 8:51 left in the first quarter.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Georgia Tech answered, as Jamal Haynes accelerated into the end zone from 16 yards to make it 7-3.

Then came the play of the day, as Jackson swatted at the ball with his left hand, pinned it to his left hip, corralled it, and sprinted to the end zone untouched from 33 yards late in the first quarter.

Jackson, who grew up 40 minutes from Atlanta in McDonough, Ga., provided one of the Eagles’ most significant moments of the season. For a defense that had just one interception coming in, it was a welcome boost.

Aidan Birr tied it at 10 with a 46-yard field goal at the 6:02 mark, then Castellanos orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard drive that spanned 5:10. He found Jeremiah Franklin for 30 yards, then weaved into the end zone from 12 yards in the final minute to give the Eagles a 17-10 halftime advantage.

Advertisement

BC racked up 218 total yards, including 139 in the air, in the first half. Coach Jeff Hafley highlighted Castellanos’s throwing ability all week and said to expect a more even distribution of passes and runs after the rain-altered Army game.

The Yellow Jackets responded again, as Ahmari Harvey intercepted a 50/50 ball in the end zone. Quarterback Haynes King capitalized quickly, breaking free for a 71-yard scamper to tie it at 17.

Georgia Tech delivered again, when King hit Avery Boyd for a 19-yard strike. The extra point was no good, and the Yellow Jackets settled for a 23-17 lead with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

BC bounced back once more, as Castellanos found tight end George Takacs for a 27-yard gain. Takacs, who missed two catchable balls earlier in the game, came through in the clutch.

Moments later, Robichaux extended the ball just far enough to score from 2 yards. Connor, who missed a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter, provided an extra point as the Eagles leapfrogged the Yellow Jackets, 24-23, with 14:24 remaining.

The BC defense forced a punt, and Castellanos broke free for a 43-yard TD on fourth and 1 to extend the lead to 31-23 with 8:44 left. Castellanos, who led all Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks with 83.3 rushing yards per game coming in, continued his torrid stretch.

Advertisement

Elijah Jones swooped in and intercepted a King pass, then Robichaux busted out a 57-yard run and scored from 3 yards. Jones picked off another pass with 5:42 left, as BC tripled its season interception output.

That’s three straight wins for the Eagles, who welcome UConn to Chestnut Hill Saturday at noon.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.