New Ducks coach Greg Cronin grew up idolizing the Bruins, Sunday night’s opponent

Carlsson, injured late in training camp, finally made his debut Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to Dallas, and connected for his first NHL goal in 19 minutes of ice time. He looked every bit the big, smooth, franchise player he was touted as prior to the draft , when draftniks made style comparisons to Mats Sundin , Anze Kopitar , and Aleksander Barkov — cornerstone centers who also made their way to North America via top-tier hockey in Sweden.

The Bruins Sunday night in Anaheim will see an old friend in Greg Cronin , the new Ducks coach who grew up in Arlington , and a future NHL superstar in Leo Carlsson , the 6-foot-3-inch Swedish center chosen second overall in the June draft.

“He’s kind of that type of player,” said Cronin, reached by telephone just a few hours ahead of Carlsson’s first shift. “He’s big, long reach, high IQ, responsible in all three zones. And he can skate, with this efficient stride where it doesn’t look like he’s going fast. But he’s fast, and he’s got that really high IQ on both sides of the puck, which is unusual for an 18-year-old.”

The Ducks are looking for a few good men after registering five consecutive postseason DNQs. They’ve found one in Carlsson, who could prove to be their centerpiece, and they also have another young sensational forward in Trevor Zegras (ex- of Boston University), along with Troy Terry and promising defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

Because of his size, reach, and game intelligence, Carlsson looks like the guy who could pull it all together for a franchise that hasn’t finished north of .500 since 2017-18.

“Certainly you can,” said a candid Cronin, asked if it were fair to view Carlsson through the “franchise” lens. “The early viewings have shown that he’s going to be a franchise player, but he hasn’t really played yet, so we’ll see what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Cronin, 60, has been busy in his new role, finally hired to be an NHL bench boss after some 35 years of amateur and pro coaching. His initial weeks in SoCal, he said, were filled with 12- and 13-hour workdays, cementing the infrastructure every coach must establish when coming to a new team “to get everyone on the same page.”

“A little overwhelming from a time management perspective,” noted Cronin, whose stops included a six-season stint (2005-11) as Northeastern’s men’s coach. “It reminded me of my first days at Northeastern, to tell you the truth. Just so many things that I needed to try to understand in order to make things work efficiently.”

Cronin Sunday night for the first time as head coach in the NHL will face the franchise he grew up idolizing, first hooked as a kid watching Bobby Orr and the Big Bad Bruins, and then infatuated all the more with Don Cherry’s Lunchpail AC of the late ‘70s.

“Honestly, as a coach, I compartmentalize, just try to stay in the moment,” said Cronin, asked how seeing the Spoked-B from a different perspective will resonate. “So, really, I haven’t thought a lot about it.”

The topic, though, triggered Cronin’s memory of going to the Garden for the first time, his father taking him from Arlington to see Syl Apps and the expansion Penguins. The trip entailed an MBTA bus ride from Arlington to Lechmere (Cambridge), then a Green Line trolley that dropped off Garden goers at a platform high above Causeway Street, near the roofline of a Garden already into its fifth decade of NHL operation.

“I remember standing in the back row of the balcony, you know, with the iron rails, and looking down the steep stairs,” recalled Cronin. “And I remember thinking, ‘Man, if I fall, the first thing my face will hit is the ice!’ ”

And further to validate his hometown credentials, Cronin recalled finagling the UHF antenna to watch the Bruins on Channel 38, and broke into a quick rendition of the tune the station played every time the Bruins came on the air.

“Dah-dah-dah . . . dah-dah-dah-dah,” he chanted from his coach’s office, ice level at the Honda Center. “Crazy, isn’t it? Till now, like I say, I haven’t thought a lot about it, but, yeah, those are rich memories for me.”

The bigger deal for Cronin is the job at hand, getting familiar with the clay he’s been handed by general manager Pat Verbeek and shaping the Ducks into a team more like the one that won the franchise’s lone Stanley Cup in 2006-07.

The work is just under way for a kid who grew up playing the game on Spy Pond.

“We’ve got, I think, five players who are age 20 or under, and that number expands to seven if you go out to age 22 or under,” he said. “So you’re just putting roots in the ground here, not trees, and you’re trying to create an environment where they are going to develop and grow in a reliable way.”

READY TO FIRE

Bedard not shy

about shooting

The Bruins wrap up their four-game road swing Tuesday night in Chicago, what will be their second and final look at Connor Bedard this season, provided the Blackhawks and Bruins don’t meet in a 2013 Cup Final rematch.

Bedard, the sensational rookie center and No. 1 pick in the June draft, stood 1-2–3 through his first five games, connecting in Boston Oct. 11 against Linus Ullmark for his first career goal.

For the most part, Bedard hasn’t been shy about his shot-ready approach, landing a club-high 20 on net and firing 36 attempts in his first four games. He was held without a single attempt in Thursday’s 4-0 whitewash by the far more talented Avalanche.

Not only is Bedard genetically wired to shoot — and employs some diabolical release points — he has a coach in Luke Richardson who’s urged him to let it fly. Rookies often are shy and their coaches often reluctant to let ‘em loose out of the gate. Not this time.

Meanwhile, Blackhawks winger and ex-Bruin Taylor Hall, a No. 1 pick himself in 2010, recently noted that he wishes the Hawks would dial back the focus on the 18-year-old Bedard. Hall, 31, while acknowledging Bedard has embraced the NHL “ambassador” role, said it “can be a little much for him at times.”

“I think they need to find a way to just let him play,” added Hall, while also noting, “he doesn’t seem fazed by it.”

A couple of points here:

▪ Hall speaks from experience, although he was taken No. 1 by the Oilers, affording him the luxury of growing up in a media market far less intense than Chicago. He also had Tyler Seguin, taken No. 2 by the Bruins, hard on his heels for US-Canada attention.

▪ Bedard is arguably the most hyped 18-year-old to enter since Sidney Crosby went No. 1 to Pittsburgh in 2005. Crosby got plenty of deserved attention — and still does at age 36 — but the spotlight is wider and brighter than ever these 18 years later, largely because of social media. For example, Twitter was founded in March 2006, Sid the Kid’s rookie season, and nothing has shaped and intensified the media attention on all athletes, all sports, like the platform now known as “X”.

Bedard stood 1-2–3 through his first five games, connecting in Boston Oct. 11 against Linus Ullmark for his first career goal. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

ETC.

Rare blankings

for Ovechkin

Fresh from the stats-I-never-gave-much-thought-to department:

Alexander Ovechkin, on target next season to surpass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal scoring mark, just went back-to-back games without a shot on net (vs. Calgary and Ottawa).

That’s the first time in Ovechkin’s career that he hasn’t registered a single strike on net in consecutive games. Let the record show those were games 1,348 and 1,349 in the Capitals winger’s career.

Ovechkin last season surpassed Ray Bourque’s record for regular-season shots on net (6,209). His recent blankings included, Ovechkin approached the weekend with 6,359 shots.

According to the NHL stat gurus, Bourque three times in his career went consecutive games without landing a shot on net, the first time in January 1980, his rookie season. The next time was early in 1980-81, and the final time was Jan. 20-22, 1983.

Bourque then went the remainder of his career, through 2000-01, without ever being stymied in consecutive games. Bourque’s run lasted the final 1,365 regular-season games of his career, a streak outdistancing Ovechkin by 16 games. Third best all time: Marcel Dionne (1,342).

Ovechkin entered the weekend without a goal in three games, stuck at 822, 73 short of surpassing the Great One.

Ovechkin last season surpassed Ray Bourque’s record for regular-season shots on net (6,209). Patrick Smith/Getty

Bruins’ Hall on the way?

All the recent centennial celebrating by the Bruins, including the invitation-only downtown glitzy gala, reminded your faithful puck chronicler that the club remains painfully overdue in creating a Hall of Fame on the scale and scope of what, say, the Patriots (1991) and Red Sox (1995) have had for decades.

It appears the idea is inching forward and we’re only hedging here because the Bruins have yet to divulge in full their plans around the Heritage Hall that is slated to open at the Garden next year (possibly as early as January).

In May, fresh off the two-hander across the noggin that was the first-round elimination by the Panthers, Charlie Jacobs announced the Bruins would unveil Heritage Hall, which he hinted would be akin to a Hall of Fame. The space is under construction a floor above the Bruins Pro Shop in North Station. It is shaping more as a museum-like presentation than anyone’s definition of a Hall of Fame.

“Our job as management and ownership here,” noted Jacobs, “is to do the best we can to honor the Boston Bruins legacy, and we don’t take that lightly.”

Et voila, a mere century later, maybe some of the proper Black and Gold homage is at hand. It took nearly a half-century of Jacobs family ownership to get there, but what’s history if not for the l-o-n-g view?

“Hopefully when this is all over and behind us,” Jacobs said in May, folding Heritage Hall into the myriad centennial festivities, “we’ve written a playbook for other US-based franchises that turn 100 years old for years to come.”

The regrettable lack of alacrity aside, better late than never. Bruins fans love to reminisce, and given the exorbitant ticket prices in 2023, those memories are about all that some can afford.

The Bruins not having a traditional Hall of Fame, with plaques and induction ceremonies and all the inherent buzz, not only denies fans the chance to revel in the memories and connectedness. Done correctly, with enough marketing foresight, it can be a source of revenue, money generated from Hall of Fame dinners, induction ceremonies, autograph events, etc.

In a town that so covets its history, be it cultural, political, sports or otherwise, the Bruins could do so much more to honor their many greats.

Loose pucks

Former Bruins prospect Anders Bjork, who signed a contract with AHL Rockford in August, was given a long look at Blackhawks training camp but was not offered an NHL contract, be it one- or two-way. The fleet forward, who signed in Boston after three years at Notre Dame, went 1-1–2 in his first two games with the IceHogs, the Hawks’ top affiliate . . . The Canadiens, now 30 years past their most recent Cup title, saw karma come calling again when losing 6-4 center Kirby Dach in only their second game of the season. Dach, an ex-Blackhawk, injured his right knee (torn ACL and MCL) and the surgery has him finished for the season . . . Colton Dach, Kirby’s brother, had a decent preseason with Chicago and remains with the Blackhawks. He’s also a big centerman (6-4, 195 pounds), and he’s also hurt, though he could soon make his NHL debut. The junior Dach, 20, was drafted No. 62 in 2021 and last spring wrapped up his junior career with WHL Seattle . . . Danton Heinen’s lot as a wait-and-see Bruin is reminiscent of autumn 2018 when ex-Dartmouth forward Lee Stempniak toggled between Boston on a PTO and AHL Providence before signing an NHL deal in late February and playing in two games, the season the Bruins went to Game 7 of the Cup Final vs. St. Louis. He did not suit up in the playoffs and called it a career that summer after 911 NHL games. He quickly joined the Coyotes management team and was promoted a little more than a year ago to Arizona’s director of player development . . . Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported midweek that club owners and management teams are pondering whether to decentralize the NHL’s annual draft, which for decades has brought club personnel under one roof — be it attached to a hotel or arena. The 32 teams at the most recent draft in Nashville all had at least 20 employees at the table. It’s a huge production and expense (travel, hotel, meals, etc.). It’s also a primo opportunity for GMs to talk deals, and some years the energy around the trade speculation is palpable. It also allows prospective draft picks to talk face to face with club reps, interviews that sometimes help clubs determine who they will or will not draft. The read here: The huge money savings will drive the decision and ultimately shrink the whole thing into a Zoom and TV event. Another tradition lost . . . Logan Cooley (Coyotes) and Ridly Greig (Senators) this past week stood tied with Connor Bedard atop the rookie scoring list with 3 points. Cooley edged ahead of the pack Thursday with a line of 0-4–4. Cooley, chosen No. 3 in the 2022 draft, turned pro after his one season (and 60 points) at the University of Minnesota. The Senators scooped up Greig with pick No. 28 in 2020 after taking Tim Stutzle (3) and Jake Sanderson (5) higher in Round 1. A right-shot centerman, he is the son of Mark Greig, who broke into the NHL as a Whalers winger and eventually finished his pro career with four seasons in Germany (Iserlohn) . . . Rumors persist that ironman Phil Kessel, who just turned 36, has a couple of NHL clubs interested in signing him. He played in all 82 games with the Cup-winning Golden Knights last season, but suited up for only four games, contributing 0-2–2, in the playoffs. With 413 goals, the ex-Bruins first-round pick (No. 5, 2006) needs only 8 points to reach 1,000. Kessel made $1.5 million in Vegas, his career contracts thus far worth just under $93 million . . . As of Friday morning, Bruce Cassidy’s Golden Knights stood atop the Original 32 with a 5-0-0 record. In his 87 regular-season games in the desert, Cassidy stood 56-22-9 (.695). In a city known for some epic hangovers, the Cup-defending Knights appear to be clear-eyed and focused.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.