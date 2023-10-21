Bruins at Kings: Boston’s defense faces its toughest test yet against high-scoring Kings

Boston will hope to make that happen against the high-scoring Kings, who in their last two games outscored their opponents 12-4.

The undefeated Bruins began their four-game road trip with a 3-1 Thursday win at San Jose, but coach Jim Montgomery is still looking for more scoring chances and more energy from his lineup.

Here’s your preview.

When: 10:30 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -110. Over/under: 6.0.

Bruins

Season record: 3-0-0. Vs. spread: 2-1. Over/under: 0-3

Advertisement

Last 10 games: 6-4-0. Vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5

Kings

Season record: 2-1-1. Vs. spread: 3-1. Over/under: 3-1

Last 10 games: 4-5-1. Vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3

Goals scored: Boston 9, Los Angeles 19

Goals allowed: Boston 4, Los Angeles 14

Power play percentage: Boston 22.2, Los Angeles 17.6

Penalty minutes: Boston 33, Los Angeles 50

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Penalty kill percentage: Boston 100, Los Angeles 93.3

Faceoffs won percentage: Boston 50.0, Los Angeles 47.4

Stat of the day: The Bruins have won the last five meetings in Los Angeles dating back to 2017, while the Kings have won in overtime and a shootout in their last two games in Boston.

Notes: Brad Marchand, James van Riemsdyk, and David Pastrnak scored in the win against San Jose, with the first two goals coming in a 21-second span late in the first period. ... As 19-year-old Matt Poitras continues to gain his first experience at the NHL level, fellow rookie John Beecher reached his own milestone in picking up his first NHL point on Marchand’s opening goal. He has also received considerable work on Boston’s 13-for-13 penalty kill. ... The Kings are back home after logging 5-1 and 7-3 wins during a two-game trip through Winnipeg and Minnesota, respectively. They are 2-1-1, tied for second in the Pacific Division with Calgary and behind only 5-0-0 Vegas. ... Saturday is expected to be a milestone night for Anze Kopitar, whose 1,296 games played with the Kings are tied with former captain and upcoming 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Dustin Brown for the most in franchise history. Kopitar has opened the season with points in all four games for Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.