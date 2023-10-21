The cold, hard facts await state’s best golfers during sectional tournament time

“It becomes a lot harder to hit balls when your body’s stiff and your hands are cold,” said Winchester senior captain Carson Muse , who will playing in the Division 1 qualifier Monday at Renaissance GC in Haverhill.

In late October, players will face a few new challenges: a temperature drop, with possible frost covering the fairways and greens for early-morning rounds, a shift from nine to 18 holes, and stroke play on unfamiliar tracks.

On Monday and Tuesday, the state’s best high school golfers and teams will compete in 12 sectional qualifiers, bidding to earn a trip to the Division 1, 2, 3 finals the following week.

“Keeping yourself in the right headspace is a big part of it . . . knowing everyone’s playing in the same [conditions].”

“Every other year, the start is delayed due to frost [on the course],” Dover-Sherborn coach Jon Kirby noted. “It’s a big deal. Everything’s different.”

In addition, the chilly temps will affect ball flights and trajectories, resulting in players having to re-learn their yardages on the course.

“It takes a couple of range sessions to get your numbers down, and that’s something me and the other captains have been talking about with the guys,” Dover-Sherborn senior captain Sean Scannell said. “Find your numbers in the cold weather, because it’s definitely not going to be the same as it usually is.”

Though the conditions off the first tee may be one factor, the step up to 18-hole, stroke-play rounds looms larger. Every qualifier has played tournaments throughout the spring and summer, but it still will represent a marked change from the typical high school match.

“You have to play a lot differently, for sure. You’ve got 18 holes to make an impact,” Shawsheen Tech senior captain Matt Tramonte said. “But one bad hole’s not going to dictate the round, and you’ve got to have that next-shot mentality. In regular-season matches, there’s not as much pressure because you might have another match the next day. This, you’ve got one day to give it your all and make the best out of it.”

“The biggest challenge is going back to stroke play. Everything in the cup, 18 holes,” added Muse, who fired a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors in the 2022 Division 1 North qualifier at The Meadow in Peabody.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal, losing those 2- or 3-foot concessions, but after putting five or six of those in a round it can be a difference of a shot or two.”

But playing 18 has benefits.

“Golf’s a mental game. You’ve got to stay strong through the whole thing,” Scannell said. “It’s inevitable that you’re going have ups and downs.”

“It’s a lot more comfortable for me. You can have a bad nine holes, and that’s the end of the story [in the regular season],” Muse added. “All the kids that know they’re better players, having extra holes to go show that is a good thing. The kids that struggle, that separates them.”

Though the sectional is not the ultimate prize, Muse believes that it is the bigger test.

“We’re in a [Division 1] section with a lot of the better teams in the state. If we can get through that, we’re going have a great shot [at the state tournament] at GreatHorse.”

The 2023 Massachusetts Junior Amateur was held at GreatHorse in Hampden, and many of Division 1′s top contenders, such as Muse and Wellesley’s Ryan Keyes, are familiar with the course. However, a major challenge will be unfamiliarity with the sectional courses.

“You can’t be a good player unless you know the course,” said Kirby, who directed Dover-Sherborn to the Division 3 state title in 2021. “Tournament play is just different.”

Experience is key to success in the postseason. Tramonte, a Tewksbury resident, noted that his Shawsheen team planned to play a round this weekend at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham, site of the Division 2 Central sectional.

But with many of the tournament courses being private and in tougher locations to get to for some teams, that is not always an option.

Regardless, every team heads into the postseason 0-0.

“We’ve just got to out there and compete,” said Tramonte, the Commonwealth MVP who led the Rams to an unbeaten regular season.

Sectional qualifiers, Monday — D1 North (Renaissance GC, 11 a.m.); D1 South (Easton CC, 9 a.m.); D1 Central (Pleasant Valley CC, 10 a.m.); D1 West (Westover Municipal GC, 10 a.m.); D2 West (Crestview CC, 10 a.m.); D3 North (Stow Acres North Course, 9 a.m.); D3 South (Wianno GC, 10 a.m.).

Sectional qualifiers, Tuesday — D2 North (Stow Acres North Course, 10 a.m.); D2 South (Easton CC, 9 a.m.); D2 Central (Maplegate CC, 9 a.m.); D3 Central (Kettle Brook GC, 10 a.m .); D3 West (Southampton CC, 9 a.m.).

Chip shots

▪ Bishop Stang capped a 17-0 regular season with the Catholic Central tournament title at Hillview Thursday, finishing 16 strokes ahead of Bishop Feehan, 277-293. Senior captain Matt Costello (4-under 65) was the medalist, and teammates Matt Oliveira and Nathaniel Mello (71) were also stellar.

“I’m running out of superlatives to describe my golfers, they just amaze me every time we are playing a tournament,” said Bishop Stang coach Tom Kennedy. “I’ve been coaching for 21 years and I have never seen scores like that.”

The Spartans will play in the Division 2 South qualifier Tuesday.

“We have to take it one step at a time, one match at a time, to try and prepare for that one,” said Kennedy.

▪ St. John’s Prep finished the regular season with a 223-257 victory over Catholic Memorial at Turner Hill on Wednesday, and it was freshman Seamus O’Holleran and senior captain Terry Manning carding the team-low scores of 33 and 34, respectively. O’Holleran carries a scoring average of 36.2 over nine holes, one of the lowest freshman marks in school history.

“There isn’t much precedent for a freshman to even shoot sub-38,” Prep coach Brian Jasiak said. “Seamus and Terry have put together top-10 performances in a single season . . . Their greens in regulation and fairways in regulation are the lowest I’ve seen”

▪ North Quincy (9-9) qualified for its first state tournament since 2007 Wednesday with a 209-263 victory over Rockland at Presidents GC. Senior co-captain John Toland shot a career-best 3-under 31, and junior Tom Walsh followed with a 1-under 33.

The 209 score is the team’s lowest since 2007.

“This team is so locked in, just great camaraderie and sportsmanship,” said North Quincy coach Bob Doyle, whose team won its last four matches to qualify for the postseason. “It speaks volumes to how much they wanted it and persevered and got it. I’m so proud of them.”

Globe correspondent Khalin Khapoor contributed to this report.





Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him @joeeachus_.