Fueled by a senior-led defense, Wellesley stops Bay State Conference rival Natick for its fourth straight win

“It’s all about the rivalry games, especially during your senior year,” said St. Louis, who earlier had an interception. “You’ve got to win those.”

Suddenly up by just a touchdown with rival Natick with the ball at midfield, the Raiders’ defense stepped up in a pivotal moment, with a game-sealing pass breakup by senior captain Jordan St. Louis to lock up a 17-10 BSC Carey Division victory on senior day.

After an 0-3 start, the Raiders have won four straight. The Redhawks fell to 4-3.

“It’s fitting that today we’re honoring our seniors because they’ve really taken control the last couple of weeks‚” said Wellesley coach Jesse Davis. “The way they showed up ready to play today, they’ve been leading from the front.”

Following a scoreless first quarter-and-a-half filled with botched snaps, fumbles and a muffed punt return due to the persistent rain, Wellesley found its offensive groove.

On fourth and 5 from the Natick 29, sophomore quarterback Bobby Shanahan (6-for-11 passing, 92 yards) found senior Robby Broggi on a crossing pattern to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, sophomore kicker Bronson Maccini hit a 25-yard field goal that ricocheted off the post and through the uprights.

The Raiders extended the lead to a 10-0 lead when senior Henry Redgate (10 carries, 27 yards) punched in a 1-yard score. In a game short on first downs, the Raiders collected two on the drive, including a pivotal 33-yard connection from Shanahan to senior Max Poirier (10 carries, 17 yards; 2 receptions, 87 yards) that set up a first-and-goal scoring opportunity from the 2.

Poirier set up another scoring drive with a 54-yard catch and run. On fourth and goal, he ran outside for a 1-yard score. Maccini’s point-after made it 17-0 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

“Our kids are showing some real mental toughness in the face of adversity,” Davis said. “It’s good to see it come together.”

Natick junior Nathan Napier hit a 34-yard field goal to get Natick on the board. The Redhawks made it a one-score game when sophomore Jesse Gagliardi (5-for-15 passing, 62 yards; 12 carries, 41 yards) found senior Ben Chandler for a 35-yard touchdown with just under three minutes remaining.

The Redhawks had one last chance to tie it after recovering a Redgate fumble at midfield. Wellesley forced a turnover on downs, capped by the St. Louis pass breakup.

“We knew that they were going to come back and make it a dogfight,” St. Louis said. “We just had to lock back in.”

Amesbury 42, Hamilton-Wenham 6 — Michael Sanchez finished with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries as Amesbury (6-1) ran the ball extremely efficiently, cruising to a Cape Ann League victory. DJ DiCarlo (8 carries, 81 yards, 1 touchdown) and Christian McGarry (10 carries, 54 yards, 1 touchdown) aided the running game.

BB&N 35, Nobles 12 — Senior QB Henry Machnik was 8-of-16 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights (4-1) in the Independent School League victory.

Brockton 12, New Bedford 6 — Freshman quarterback Jayden Campbell powered in from 2 yards out and connected with senior Cam Monteiro for a score in a Southeast Conference win for the Boxers (2-4). Luke Turco intercepted a pair of passes, including one late to seal the victory.

Lynn Classical 14, Revere 0 — RJ Faessler rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown in a Greater Boston League win for the Rams (5-2). Brian Vaughan kicked off the scoring with a touchdown run.

Reading 34, Lexington 0 — D’Von Burcy rushed for three touchdowns and Jack Murphy connected with Brady Comenos for a pair of scores as the Rockets (2-5) flew to a Middlesex League Liberty win.

Swampscott 14, Beverly 0 — Sam Nadworny scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 3 yards as the Big Blue (4-3) slogged out a hard-fought Northeastern Conference battle.

Correspondent Greg Levinsky reported from Wellesley. Cam Kerry, Lenny Rowe and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.



