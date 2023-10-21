scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Revolution 2, Union 1

Gustavo Bou scores twice as Revolution snap three-game skid

By Frank D'ellapa Globe correspondent,Updated October 21, 2023, 47 minutes ago
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (right) defends the ball from Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel Saturday.MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

FOXBOROUGH — As things turned out, the Revolution were unable to improve their playoff standing on the final day of the regular season. But by taking a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, the Revolution snapped a three-game losing streak and will have a chance to build on momentum when the playoffs start next week.

Gustavo Bou scored twice as the Revolution (15-9-10, 55 points) moved into a fourth-place tie with the Union, who have the identical record and a plus-16 goal differential, four better than the Revolution.

Bou scored for the first time since being injured in an Aug. 3 Leagues Cup game, as the Revolution finished with a 12-1-4 home mark before an announced crowd of 41,355.

Advertisement

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 16th minute, Julian Carranza capitalizing on a mixup to convert his 14th goal of the season. Carranza finished into an open net while on the ground following a collision involving Mikael Uhre and Revolution goalkeeper Jacob Jackson.

Bou equalized on a 25th-minute penalty kick. A Tomas Chancalay-Carles Gil combination set things up off a turnover, Gil’s right-footer stopped by a Damion Lowe handball. Referee Tori Penson immediately awarded the penalty, cautioning Lowe, and Bou finished with a low shot past a diving Andre Blake. Bou upped the lead, his seventh goal of the season, finishing a 2-on-3 counterattack in the 42nd minute. Noel Buck started the sequence, Gil then leading Bou, who outpaced Lowe, his low finished deflecting off Blake.

Boston Globe Today