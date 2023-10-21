Gustavo Bou scores twice as Revolution snap three-game skid

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (right) defends the ball from Philadelphia Union defender Nathan Harriel Saturday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle

FOXBOROUGH — As things turned out, the Revolution were unable to improve their playoff standing on the final day of the regular season. But by taking a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, the Revolution snapped a three-game losing streak and will have a chance to build on momentum when the playoffs start next week.

Gustavo Bou scored twice as the Revolution (15-9-10, 55 points) moved into a fourth-place tie with the Union, who have the identical record and a plus-16 goal differential, four better than the Revolution.