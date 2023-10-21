Gustavo Bou scores twice as Revolution snap three-game skid

FOXBOROUGH — As things turned out, the Revolution were unable to improve their playoff standing on the final day of the regular season. But by taking a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, the Revolution snapped a three-game losing streak and will have a chance to build on momentum when the playoffs start next week.
Gustavo Bou scored twice as the Revolution (15-9-10, 55 points) moved into a fourth-place tie with the Union, who have the identical record and a plus-16 goal differential, four better than the Revolution.
Bou scored for the first time since being injured in an Aug. 3 Leagues Cup game, as the Revolution finished with a 12-1-4 home mark before an announced crowd of 41,355.
Philadelphia opened the scoring in the 16th minute, Julian Carranza capitalizing on a mixup to convert his 14th goal of the season. Carranza finished into an open net while on the ground following a collision involving Mikael Uhre and Revolution goalkeeper Jacob Jackson.
Bou equalized on a 25th-minute penalty kick. A Tomas Chancalay-Carles Gil combination set things up off a turnover, Gil’s right-footer stopped by a Damion Lowe handball. Referee Tori Penson immediately awarded the penalty, cautioning Lowe, and Bou finished with a low shot past a diving Andre Blake. Bou upped the lead, his seventh goal of the season, finishing a 2-on-3 counterattack in the 42nd minute. Noel Buck started the sequence, Gil then leading Bou, who outpaced Lowe, his low finished deflecting off Blake.