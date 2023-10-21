Here are the 10 divisional winners for the 2022-23 Globe Scholastic Awards

Dalton Division 1 — Franklin captured its fifth straight Dalton, winning 74.7 percent of its game for an aggregate 251-83-6 overall record. The Panthers surged ahead in the fall with an 84-15-3 mark, fueled by standout seasons in field hockey (18-2-1), football (7-3), boys’ soccer (16-4-1), and girls’ volleyball (16-4). In the winter, the basketball teams both won the Hockomock League and combined for a 37-7 record, before baseball (23-4), girls’ lacrosse (20-4), and boys’ lacrosse (20-4) ruled.

The 10 divisional winners for the 2022-23 Globe Scholastic Awards, now in their 51st year, in which schools are ranked based on their regular-season win percentage. Scores are compiled and updated daily during the season through the Globe’s database at https://www.bostonglobe.com/sports/high-schools/ .

Advertisement

Holmes Division 2 — With 273 wins, Hingham (71.5) soared to a fifth consecutive Holmes Award over Duxbury (67.3) and Winchester (66.6). The Harbormen posted the most wins among competitors in all three seasons, bolstered in the fall by its Division 1 state-title winning girls’ soccer team (19-0-4). Continuing its strong tradition on the ice, the two hockey teams combined for a 31-10-7 mark in the winter. During a 101-win spring season, Hingham separated from the pack as boys’ lacrosse (21-3) and softball (18-3) captured Patriot League titles, and the tennis teams teamed up for a 38-9 record.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Dalton Division 3 — Newburyport continued its reign atop Division 3, winning 72.3 percent of its 320 varsity games to secure a third straight Dalton, topping Westwood (65.8). The Clippers were dominant in a 93-15-3 fall. Boys’ soccer (23-0-0) won the program’s first Division 3 state title, girls’ soccer (17-2-0) finished atop the Cape Ann League, and girls’ volleyball (20-4-0) advanced to the state semifinals. An-80 win spring season was capped by state titles in girls’ lacrosse (21-2) and girls’ tennis (20-3).

Advertisement

Ames Division 4 — Across the board, Norwell posted a strong win-loss record (220-87-17) in all 25 varsity sports en route a second straight Ames and fourth in five years. Boys’ hockey (25-1-0) and boys’ lacrosse (19-3-0) both captured Division 3 state titles, girls’ lacrosse (19-5-0) finished runner-up in D3, and girls’ basketball (18-3) won the South Shore League.

Nason Division 1 — In the narrowest of margins, New Mission (61.33) nosed by TechBoston (61.28) to capture the Nason Award in the City. The Titans posted a 78-49-1 aggregate record, including a 34-18-1 mark in the fall. Girls’ volleyball (19-4) accounted for more than half of those wins, sweeping O’Bryant in straight sets to win the City League title in October. On the hardwood, boys’ and girls’ basketball combined for a 26-18 record. New Mission claimed its first Nason since 2019, and third overall.

Nason Division 2 — For the second year in a row, St. John’s Prep (76.7) posted the highest winning percentage in Eastern. Mass to grab a sixth straight Nason. A 37-7-1 fall season kicked things off for the Eagles. Football (11-2) captured the Division 1 Super Bowl over mighty Springfield Central and boys’ soccer (23-0-1) dominated competition en route to the D1 title. In the winter, boys’ hockey (20-3-1) reached the D1 final and wrestling (26-1) earned a 25th straight Catholic Conference title. Boys’ lacrosse (22-2) won the D1 title, solidifying a 26th Nason in 27 years for the Danvers private school.

Singelais Division — In the Catholic girls’ school division, Notre Dame Hingham (67.19) won its 26th Singelais since 1989 with a 127-61-4 overall mark. Girls’ soccer (15-3-3) paced the Cougars in the fall season before girls’ hockey (17-7-0) carried the torch in the winter. NDA made its mark in the spring with 50-15-0 record for a 77 percent winning percentage. Girls’ lacrosse (25-0-0) rolled to the Division 2 state title and girls’ tennis (16-5) recorded a solid campaign.

Advertisement

Nason Division 3 — Bishop Feehan (72.3) marched to a third straight Nason, and the 22nd overall since 1989, in convincing fashion over Catholic Central foe Archbishop Williams (65.3). The nationally-ranked girls’ soccer team (21-1-0) made the Division 1 state final and the cross-country teams combined for a 15-1 record. The girls’ basketball (20-6) was minutes away from the Division 1 state title. A 102-win spring season was fueled by tennis (27-7) and track (21-1).

Markham Division 1 — Shawsheen (68.1) is back atop Markham, finishing with an 183-84-7 overall mark to edge out Blackstone Valley (63.7) in the large vocational division. Despite a trip to the Division 6 Super Bowl in the fall from the 12-1 football team, the Rams trailed Blackstone entering the winter, but used a 75-33-1 season to catch up. Wrestling (17-3), boys’ hockey (18-4-1), and boys’ swimming (9-1) claimed Commonwealth crowns before baseball (19-4) and boys’ lacrosse (15-7) continued the winning ways in the spring.

Markham Division 2 — Essex Tech (61.1) repeated in the smaller vocational division, holding off Franklin County Tech (59.8) and Diman (56.8) for the school’s fifth Markham since 2016. With a tight race heading into the spring, the Hawks were buoyed by strong seasons from girls’ lacrosse (18-3), boys’ lacrosse (14-6), and softball (13-8). In the winter, boys’ hockey (20-2-2) won the Commonwealth and advanced to the state quarterfinals, setting up a 66-win spring season that allowed the Danvers school to take home hardware.

Advertisement

DIVISIONAL ALIGNMENTS

Dalton Division 1 is for schools with enrollments of 1,400 and up, Holmes Division 2 is 1,000-1,399, Dalton Division 3 is 700-999, and Ames Division 4 is 699 and under. Nason Division 1 is for Boston Public Schools, Nason Division 2 is for Catholic boys’ schools, and Nason Division 3 is for Catholic coed schools. The Singelais Division is for Catholic girls’ schools. The Markham Divisions are for vocational schools. The enrollment totals reflect students in Grades 9-12; enrollment figures are supplied by MIAA member schools.















