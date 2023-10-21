Justin Suh, Eric Cole, and Beau Hossler battle for first victories on PGA Tour

To make the three very uncomfortable, Collin Morikawa — the first-round leader — was just two shots back after a 66. Morikawa was looking to break a “mini-slump” since winning the 2021 British Open and the DP World Tour Championship later that year. He also won the PGA Championship in 2020.

Suh, who is also looking of his first PGA Tour victory, was one shot ahead of fellow Americans Eric Cole and Beau Hossler, who are also seeking their first PGA Tour victories. Cole shot 66 and Hossler, the second-round leader, had a 68 on a sunny fall day at the Narashino Country Club just outside Tokyo.

Justin Suh shot a 3-under-par 67 Saturday to lead the third round of the Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan, the first time he’s the leader going into the final day of a PGA Tour event.

Advertisement

Suh played on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental feeder for the PGA Tour, and credits the experience there for his growing maturity.

“Throughout this year I’ve put myself in this position a few times in some big tournaments,” Suh said. “Every week you put yourself in this position you learn a little piece of it.”

Suh is a former No. 1-ranked world amateur and a former conference player of the year at the University of Southern California.

“I think just gaining the experience is the big part,” Suh added. “Hopefully, you know, I just come here and just do what we’ve been doing; try to find fairways, greens, and just be aware of all the changing conditions.”

Morikawa hit only three fairways in the wind-blown 73 in the second round. He was hardly any better Saturday, hitting four. But despite dropping three shots over the first four holes, he recovered with eight birdies and a bogey over the last 14 holes.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t an inability to handle the wind, it was just an inability to hit fairways. And that continued today,” Morikawa said. “Look, the irons still really good. It’s not the irons, it’s just can I manage from the middle of the fairway or not?”

He almost predicted he’ll be a major threat Sunday to the three ahead of him.

“I haven’t had a round like that in a while. I think it just shows that my head’s in the right space.”

Hossler said the same thing about hitting in the fairways, and several players mentioned reading the changing wind directionwith a sunny day predicted for Sunday. Overnight rain was predicted for late Saturday.

“The key out here is absolutely to get the ball in the fairway because playing out of this zoysia rough, you just have noclue what it’s going to do.” Hossler said.

Morikawa has distant roots in Japan, so winning here would be special. There was also several Japanese players — or players with Japanese roots — in the chase.

Satoshi Kodaira of Japan was three back at 6-under 204 after a 69. American Kurt Kitayama had the low round Saturday of 64, leaving him alone at four back. And Ryo Ishikawa of Japan carded 69, in a group of three that’s five off the pace.

LPGA — Former Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai shot a 3-under 69 to move into a share of the third-round lead at the LPGA South Korea tournament.

Advertisement

Buhai and Minjee Lee, who shot 71, had 12-under totals of 204 on the Seowon Valley Country Club course outside Seoul.

Defending champion Lydia Ko, a South Korean-born New Zealander, shot 69 and was a stroke behind and tied for third with American Alison Lee, who shot 67.

Celine Boutier, who won the Scottish Open and the LPGA major Evian Championship back to back in August, had the lead briefly on the back nine but bogeys on 17 and 18 left her with a 68. She was tied for fifth with American Lauren Coughlin (67), two strokes behind the leaders.

“The back nine gets really tricky being up against more of the mountain, especially like 12, 13, 14, 15. It really bounces around,” Buhai said. “So I felt I played those holes really well. Stayed very patient.”

Ko said it would be good to win again in South Korea.

“But there’s still a lot of golf to be played, and there’s so many potentially especially good low scorers out there,” Ko said.

No. 1-ranked Lilia Vu shot a 74 and was well back at 3-over.

The South Korea tournament is the second of four in the LPGA Tour ‘s Asian swing. Angel Yin, who shot 71 and is four strokes off the lead, won the LPGA Shanghai event last week. The tour moves to Malaysia and Japan over the next two weeks.

LIV — Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch each made consecutive birdies late in their matches that sent their respective teams into the final round of the LIV Golf team championship, looking for the $16 million team prize in Doral, Fla.

Advertisement

Sunday’s final round is stroke play, and 4 Aces, Range Goats, Crushers, and Torque will compete for the big prize, with the scores of all four players on each team counting toward the team total.

Johnson let an early 3-up lead against Phil Mickelson get away, and they were all square going to the 16th hole at Trump Doral. Johnson birdied the next two holes for a 2-and-1 victory, a decisive point for 4 Aces, the defending champions.

Gooch was 1 down to Eugenio Chacarra when he birdied two straight holes to go 1 up going to their final hole. Gooch won with a par to make it 2 up, and it was enough for the Range Goats to beat Fireballs.

Joaquin Niemann and his Torque team had no trouble against Stinger, winning both singles and the foursomes match. Bryson DeChambeau held on to beat Martin Kaymer as his Crushers won both singles matches against the Cleeks.

The four teams that lost Saturday will compete for the Nos. 5-8 spots in the final standing, while the quarterfinal losers play for Nos. 9-12.

European ­— Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid shot 7-under 65s to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Adrián Otaegui into the final round of the Andalucia Masters in San Roque, Spain.

Winther enjoyed a flawless third round with the Danish player making seven birdies. Schmid joined him at the top of the leaderboard after six birdies and an eagle, to go with the German’s one bogey. They were sitting at 14-under 202 overall.

Advertisement

Otaegui (69), the local favorite, was their nearest chaser at 12 under.

France’s Jeong weon Ko (70) was three shots back.

Winther was aiming for his second European win after winning the 2021 Mallorca Open. He has two top-10 finishes in his last three events.

“I’ve found something the last couple of weeks, months, that’s working and I’m just sticking to it,” Winther said. “I’m not trying to do anything that I’m not comfortable doing. I’m quite pleased with it. I’ve gotten some help and I’m pleased I took that step.”

Schmid was searching for his first tour title.

US Open champion Wyndham Clark (71), the only top-10 player in the field, ws in a tie for 49th at 3 under.