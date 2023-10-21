Matthew Sluka’s big day goes for naught as No. 11 Holy Cross loses to Lafayette

“We just needed to get another stop on defense,” coach Bob Chesney said of his Crusaders, who came into the game ranked 11th in the FCS Coaches poll. “One more stop. We didn’t put ourselves in that position. Just didn’t do it. We came up a little bit short. They’re a great football team.”

In a deluge of rain, Sluka torched the Lafayette defense for 330 rushing yards — the second most in program history in a single game — on 28 carries. But the senior’s effort wasn’t enough, as the Crusaders (4-3, 2-1 Patriot) fell behind by 17 points in the third quarter and were unable to complete a comeback against the Leopards (6-1, 3-0), who stayed unbeaten in conference play.

Despite a historic day for quarterback Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross suffered its first Patriot League loss of the season, 38-35, to Lafayette on Saturday in Worcester.

Only Gill Fenerty registered more single-game rushing yards in Holy Cross history than Sluka. Fenerty ran for 337 yards in a 1983 game against Columbia.

The Leopards leaned on quarterback Dean Denobile and running back Jamar Curtis to provide the offensive spark, and the sophomores delivered. Denobile threw for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns while completing 12 of 17 passes, and Curtis rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

Sluka found senior Jalen Coker in the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to one score, but the Crusaders failed to recover an onside kick. Lafayette ran out the clock from there.

“It’s my job to score,” Sluka said. “No matter what happens out there, keep going, keep fighting, until the clock hits zero.”

On the day, Sluka produced 11 runs of 10 or more yards, including touchdown scampers of 70 and 29 yards. He added a 4-yard score at the end of the third quarter.

In the passing game, Sluka was limited to just 85 yards while completing just 7 of 21 attempts while the rain fell steadily at Fitton Field.

“It’s equally bad for both teams,” Crusaders fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs said of the weather conditions. “They took a better approach to it and played through the conditions, so credit to them.”

Holy Cross visits Fordham (5-2, 1-1 Patriot) next Saturday at 1 p.m.