Michelle Sechser cashes in big time in women’s championship race at Head of the Charles Regatta

“It’s incredible to have prize money, it’s so rare in rowing,” she said. “It made the race a lot of fun today knowing that the best in the country, the best in the world are here racing. This is the crème de la crème.”

“It goes right back into trying to chase my dreams for the Paris Olympics,” said Michelle Sechser after she bested Games champion Emma Twigg of New Zealand and her US world teammates to collect the top prize.

After nearly six decades, the championship singles victors at the Head of the Charles Regatta were asked a question for the first time Saturday afternoon. What are you going to do with the $10,000?

And Sechser, who won the silver medal with Mary Jones in the lightweight double at last month’s global championships, was up against rivals who literally towered over her.

“These goddess women, they’re 6-2, their legs come up to my shoulders,” said Sechser, whose only previous appearance in the champ single was nine years ago. “Their erg scores are probably 30 seconds faster than mine. How do I as a small lightweight take down these gladiator women?”

Just be tenacious and incredibly aggressive, she told herself.

“Go for this moonshot race,” said Sechser, who started sixth overall. “If I win, fantastic. If I lose, I’ve lost to the best in the world.”

Sechser navigated the tightrope between flying and dying, finishing in 18 minutes 43.09 seconds, and outracing Twigg by 4.3 seconds.

Her victory capped the daily double for the Americans as Sorin Koszyk, who shattering the course record in 16:57.782, and outraced New Zealand world bronze medalist Tom Mackintosh by nearly 23 seconds.

“The guys I train with, I knew where I stood with them,” Koszyk said. “The internationals I had no idea. I just knew they’d be good.”

So his race plan, starting seventh, was simple.

“Don’t take any penalties, don’t hit any bridges,” he said. “Don’t worry about anybody else. Just go as hard as you can go the whole way.”

The consolation prizes for second and third — $5,000 and $2,500 — were significant for less than 20 minutes work in what is essentially an amateur sport.

“Another goal with the prize purse is to get to the point where we’re not recruiting elite athletes to come,” said race director Brendan Mulvey. “They’re just coming on their own and they want to be here year after year.”

US Rowing well represented

With the Olympic season coming up, US Rowing brought a significant flotilla for Sunday’s championship eights with the women entering a trio of boats. Besides the group that won the silver medal at last month’s world regatta, there’ll be a shell full of scullers from the world team and another that includes the global four that just missed the podium.

“To have three women’s eights is incredible,” said Mulvey.

The US men, who went back-to-back before the pandemic scrubbed the 2020 event, will be defending their crown after setting the course record last year.

The Ukrainians, whose Head debut last year was a chance to show their flag and their resilience amid the Russian invasion, are back in force this weekend. In addition to a men’s eight and a women’s four peopled by scullers, they also brought a youth four, plus single sculler Kateryna Dudchenko, who placed 11th.

Pairs welcomed back

After being off the official program for more than four decades, the pairs event — with each rower pulling one oar instead of two — returned to the Head on Saturday.

Australia’s Annabelle McIntyre and Jessica Morrison, the world silver medalists, won the women’s race, while Spain’s Jaime Canalejo and Javier Garcia Ordonez, who were seventh in the world regatta, prevailed in the men’s race.

History on display

To give rowers and spectators a taste of the “Boys In The Boat” film that will open on Christmas Day, the University of Washington has set up a pavilion on the Boston shore not far from the finish line. Besides historical panels, movie props, and a screening room showing the trailer, one of the Husky men’s boats in Sunday’s championship eights will row in a carbon-fiber shell built to resemble the wooden Pocock that the 1936 crew used to win the Olympics in Berlin.

All of the oarsmen in that lineup will be American walk-ons, as were the members of the gold-medal crew whose story was celebrated in the best-selling book by Daniel James Brown.

“It’s a way of telling people that the legacy still exists,” said Charlie Clapp, who captained the 1981 varsity and went to win a silver medal in the US eight at the 1984 Games. “We’re trying to remind everybody that you can do it, too.”

Regatta executive director Fred Schoch’s father Dutch was the boat’s spare.

“I grew up with the legacy in my own house,” said Fred. “He didn’t have a gold medal to show his friends at cocktail parties. But he was cut from the same cloth as all those characters.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.