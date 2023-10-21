No. 17 Harvard hits back with a rally, then absorbs first loss after late touchdown by Princeton

The Crimson (5-1, 2-1 Ivy), ranked No. 17 in the FCS Coaches poll, trailed by two touchdowns heading into halftime but scored in the final seconds of the third quarter, then again early in the fourth to tie the game. But Princeton quarterback Blake Stenstrom found Connor Hulstein on a 10-yard catch-and-run for the go-ahead score with 1:28 to play.

Harvard’s second-half comeback was all for naught Saturday afternoon, as Princeton rallied for a touchdown drive in the final minutes to hand the Crimson their first loss, 21-14, in Princeton, N.J.

Shane McLaughlin's 1-yard touchdown dive for Harvard tied the game against Princeton in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers (3-3, 2-1) came up with a defensive stand to seal the win, with Will Perez intercepting a pass attempt by Charles Deprima on Harvard’s final possession.

The win was Princeton’s sixth in a row against Harvard. The Tigers are one away from tying their longest winning streak in the 115-game Ivy League rivalry, a seven-game stretch from 1947-53.

In a game that featured 19 combined punts, the Harvard offense sputtered to produce only 220 yards. Among that total was just 68 rushing yards; in every other game this year, the Crimson have produced over 200 yards on the ground.

Princeton stepped out to a two-score lead in the first half. Jiggie Carr rushed in from 34 yards out in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Tigers, then Stenstrom found AJ Barber for an 8-yard touchdown with 36 seconds remaining in the half.

The Crimson roared back in the second half.

Deprima found Kaedyn Odermann for a 12-yard touchdown with 10 seconds to go in the third quarter. Then, after the defense forced a punt and Princeton committed a 15-yard kick-catching interference penalty, Harvard tied the game on a 1-yard touchdown dive from Shane McLaughlin with 9:40 remaining in the fourth.

After trading punts and pinning the Crusaders deep in their own territory, the Tigers got the ball back at the Harvard 45-yard line and made quick work of the eight-play scoring drive that produced the final points.

Harvard hosts Dartmouth (3-3, 2-1 Ivy) next Saturday at 4 p.m.