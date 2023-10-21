Patriots activate Jack Jones and Cody Davis

The team also placed offensive lineman Riley Reiff back on injured reserve. Reiff, who began the season on IR, returned to play in Week 5 but then suffered a new knee injury.

Jones was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, while Davis was on the physically unable to perform list.

Losing Reiff again underscores the deficiencies along the offensive line, as the Patriots have been unable to find an adequate right tackle. The goal was for Reiff to play that position when the Patriots signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, but he was unable to stay healthy. As a result, the Patriots have had to trot out Calvin Anderson, and now Vederian Lowe.

Getting Jones back should bolster the secondary, which has been without rookie Christian Gonzalez, who suffered a likely season-ending torn labrum in Week 4. Jones joins Jonathan Jones, who was limited in practice this past week with a knee injury after missing three games with an ankle injury, and J.C. Jackson, who is reacclimating to the team after being acquired from the Chargers.

Davis, meanwhile, plays primarily on special teams.

Jones and Davis were two of 16 Patriots listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

The Patriots also temporarily elevated defensive lineman Trysten Hill and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to the active roster. Reagor has now been temporarily elevated three times, so he must sign an NFL contract to be available on game days moving forward.

Hall ceremony

The Patriots inducted two new members into their Hall of Fame on Saturday, presenting former linebacker Mike Vrabel and former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia with their red jackets.

The ceremony, which took place indoors as a result of the rain, consisted of two panels full of former Patriots. Retired offensive linemen Matt Light, Dan Koppen, Nate Solder, and Sebastian Vollmer joined Scarnecchia on stage, while Drew Bledsoe, Romeo Crennel, Ted Johnson, Richard Seymour, and Scott Zolak reminisced with Vrabel.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick were also in attendance to congratulate the pair.

Belichick, as he often does at these events, cracked a few jokes, including one that involved an impression of Scarnecchia yelling at 6-foot-7-inch James “Big Cat” Williams during training camp.

“Frustrations are kind of coming on and you see Scar yelling at Big Cat, but he’s looking straight up at Big Cat,” recalled Belichick, who proceeded to imitate Scarnecchia, much to the crowd’s delight. “ ‘You don’t use our techniques. That’s why you’re not doing this right. You’re not having any success because you have your way and your way is not working. So, you’d better start doing it our way, all right? Or you’re never going to be any good.’ He’s looking straight up in the air.”

Belichick also garnered laughs while talking about Vrabel, but vowed to keep his commentary “PG.” He opted to share a zinger from Vrabel during a meeting about weigh-ins. According to Belichick, Vrabel quipped from the back of the room, “Hey, Bill, it’s not the players you should weigh in. Why don’t you weigh in the coaches?”

The event, which lasted two hours, was a trip down memory lane for fans, as the group relished in old stories from championship runs.

Vrabel, who now coaches the Titans and was able to attend because his team is on its bye week, said he takes the honor seriously.

“Any time that you’re associated with a Hall of Fame with an organization that has the trophies that this one has behind it, I don’t think you take it very lightly,” Vrabel said. “I just remind everybody, don’t take what you have for granted, especially what we had here.”

Scarnecchia echoed Vrabel’s sentiment and expressed immense gratitude for his time in New England.

“When something like this happens to you, I think the only thing you can do is to thank all the people that helped you get here, and that’s what I am thrilled to do today,” he said. “Because I think today is all about the words ‘thank you’ and they’re really important to us.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.