The Patriots have limited the finger-pointing, but will that continue if they keep losing?

The question is: How long can the Patriots stick to that message?

“I don’t think there’s any negativity or anything like that,” tight end Mike Gesicki said this past week. “Obviously, we all know we need to be better. But I think we’re all working to do that.”

For the most part, the 1-5 Patriots are publicly saying the right things. They want to turn their season around. They remain invested in doing so. They are stressing the importance of still working hard in practice, focusing on the fundamentals, and staying together.

With two tough divisional matchups up next, including Sunday against the visiting Bills, the Patriots’ morale and buy-in will continue to be tested. And if the losing persists, the Patriots sure seem at risk of having seeds of discontentment and apathy sow in the locker room.

Even the most invested individuals within the organization are showing signs that the lack of results and repeated mistakes are weighing on the team.

After the Week 4 blowout loss to the Cowboys, a drained offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien sat alone in the locker room and stared straight ahead for several moments. After the embarrassing shutout to the Saints in Week 5, center David Andrews sat with his head in his hands for an extended period while his teammates showered and made their way out. After the close loss to the Raiders in Week 6, Andrews once again sat dejected.

Players and coaches cannot hide the uncomfortable realities of a 1-5 start, as much as they may try.

“If anybody knows anything about me, I’m doing good,” O’Brien said Tuesday. “I’m doing all right. We’ve got a great group of guys in there. I love coaching them. I love coaching here. I’m from here. Everybody understands that. I take a lot of pride in this organization.

“I love working for Bill [Belichick] and working for the Krafts. Nobody likes to lose, but if you know anything about me and my family, you’ll know that this is a great opportunity for us to turn something around and try to get it going in the right direction.”

O’Brien and Andrews are two of the faces of the Patriots right now. O’Brien grew up in Andover and then worked for Belichick for five seasons before returning this offseason. Andrews, an undrafted rookie in 2015, is now a longtime captain in his eighth season. He is often the first one to field questions after games, even before Belichick.

The two will likely continue to put forth their best effort in keeping the locker room together, and steering the team in the right direction, even if the losing continues. The same goes for a handful of others. For a number of Patriots, though, that task might be more difficult.

As the Patriots have struggled to establish their identity following the departure of Tom Brady, the repeated losing makes it more difficult to preserve the team’s culture. Only nine players on the active roster have won a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has been inactive for five straight weeks, posted the message, “free me,” on his Instagram story last week before quickly deleting it. Defensive back Jalen Mills, who is set to become a free agent after the season, posted, “10 snaps,” along with a sad face emoji, after Week 5.

The gripes about playing time and production could easily continue, as the players start to look out for themselves in response to the lack of team success.

Close to half of New England’s 53-man roster is set to become unrestricted free agents. Notable names include wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, offensive tackle Trent Brown, tight end Hunter Henry, safety Kyle Dugger, guard Mike Onwenu, and linebacker Josh Uche.

With the trade deadline (Oct. 31) looming, the roster could undergo changes that further zap any motivation for the remaining players.

Asked if his philosophy surrounding the deadline will change based on the standings, Belichick kept his focus on Sunday’s game.

“Right now, I’m just thinking about Buffalo,” he said.

Asked if he has altered the way he speaks to his players given their record, Belichick brushed off the question.

“Yeah, we’re just focused on Buffalo,” he said.

Although Belichick won’t share much — if anything — about how his approach has changed, his players say they are doing what they can to ignore the outside chatter about their performance.

“I just try to focus on the guys in the locker room,” quarterback Mac Jones said. “They’re my friends. They’re my teammates. And as long as we’re together, then we should all be together. I feel like that’s what’s happening, and that’s important. To work through tough times shows a lot about people’s character and who they are. I feel like we have the right group to do it. I definitely want to face the challenge, look it in the eyes, and attack it.”

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Patriots have done a good job of limiting the finger-pointing and the complaining. How long they can continue to do so bears watching.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.