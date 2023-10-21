Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber blasting bombs and striking out, like always

Going back to last season, Schwarber has a 1.731 OPS in nine NLCS games.

Through four games, Philadelphia’s designated hitter was 5 for 13 with a double, four home runs, four walks and four strikeouts. That gave him 19 career postseason home runs, the most by a lefthanded hitter in history and tied for fifth overall.

PHOENIX — Kyle Schwarber has been doing Kyle Schwarber things in the National League Championship Series.

A strikeout-prone 230-pound designated hitter with 22 career stolen bases isn’t usually a leadoff hitter. But Schwarber fills the role well because he works the count and has a .344 on-base percentage the last three seasons.

When the Red Sox traded for Schwarber in 2021, Alex Cora often mentioned the impact he had on the rest of the lineup. Even with all the strikeouts, Schwarber controlled the strike zone and had good at-bats.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson has seen the same thing the last two seasons.

“He can lay a six- or seven-pitch at-bat to start the game, which kind of tires the starter out,” Thomson said Saturday before Game 5 against the Diamondbacks. “Their stuff typically isn’t quite as sharp.”

That aids No. 2 hitter Trea Turner. And by the time Bryce Harper comes to the plate, the pitcher often is in trouble.

Still, Schwarber can be a polarizing player. Depending on your view, he’s fantastic or flawed.

Fantastic: He had 47 home runs, 104 RBIs and 126 walks this season while scoring 108 runs and playing all but two games.

Flawed: He struck out 215 times, was a shockingly awful left fielder and finished the season with only 0.7 bWAR. Seven of Philadelphia’s position players had more.

Trevor Story had a higher bWAR for the Red Sox (0.8) and he played only 43 games and hit .203.

Schwarber has learned to live with who he is as a player.

“I’ve struck out a lot before; I’ll probably strike out a lot more. It is what it is,” he said. “I’m not going up there trying to strike out. I’m not going up there trying to hit a home run. I’m not going up there trying to walk.

“Everyone always says three true outcomes. I’m just going up there to take a quality at-bat and trying to hit the barrel on the ball. I think that’s the biggest thing for me … it’s just trying to have a short memory.”

Schwarber hit .291 with a .957 OPS in 41 games for the Red Sox after being acquired from the Nationals for Single A righthander Aldo Ramirez, who hasn’t pitched since ‘21 because of Tommy John surgery.

It was a sneaky good move for Chaim Bloom. Schwarber was on the injured list with a hamstring strain when he was acquired on July 29 and didn’t get into a game until Aug. 13. Batting first or second, Schwarber helped push the Sox into the postseason and eventually a berth in the ALCS.

Schwarber was a perfect fit in Boston, embracing the attention that comes with playing for the Red Sox. He butchered a play at first base in Game 3 of the Division Series at Fenway Park. When he made a routine play a few minutes later, Schwarber raised his hands, pumped is fist and comically tipped his cap to the crowd.

“I love East Coast baseball, the expectations and everything that comes with it,” Schwarber said. “Playing for the Red Sox and now the Phillies, that’s what I like. There’s just something different about it.”

Schwarber would have happily stayed in Boston but there wasn’t a fit. Once J.D. Martinez picked up his option for 2022, the DH spot was filled. Bobby Dalbec had a .792 OPS over 133 games in ‘21 and was lined up to play first base.

“We had some conversations, but once J.D. came back that was pretty much it,” Schwarber said. “Then there was the lockout and when that was over, I signed with Philadelphia. It just didn’t work out with Boston.

“No hard feelings. I loved it there. I picked Philadelphia because I wanted the same kind of atmosphere and fan base. It’s a place that cares about baseball.”

Schwarber has more postseason home runs than Reggie Jackson and only one fewer than Derek Jeter. For now, that’s best kept in perspective.

“For me, I think all that stuff will be really cool when everything is going to be said and done, whenever I’m done playing baseball and you are able to look back at all your accomplishments,” he said.

“I’ve always said that just about any kind of success … When it’s all going to be said and done and you’re not looking to try to improve on a year or how to prepare for the next season, that’s when you are able to look back and see how cool those are.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.