After eight years, R.J. Hunter is still chasing his NBA dream

The 2015 first-round pick turns 30 on Tuesday, playing for the Hornets on a training camp contract with little chance of making the team. He didn’t play in the Celtics’ 127-99 win over Charlotte on Thursday , but he’s glad just to be back in the locker room, back trying to chase his dream.

There are plenty for former first-round picks, former prospects, former hopefuls, and potential cornerstones hoping for one final NBA opportunity, and former Celtic R.J. Hunter is one of those.

There’s one guarantee about the NBA journey, and it’s that there will be humbling moments, times where your love for the game is challenged, times where it appears the league has moved on without you.

After several failed NBA stops and then a torn patellar tendon two years ago while playing in Australia, the usually upbeat, personable Hunter pondered whether it was time to walk away, whether it was time to quit the game he has played since he was 5.

“I’ve been all around, a bunch of different places, so I was just forced to appreciate every single day that you’ve got because it’s a blessing and you kind of go through it like it’s not,” Hunter said. “It’s been tough, super tough. Just trying to find myself, two years away from the league. It was a shock to me and I was just forced to find myself and if I wanted to continue in this game.”

Hunter was taken 28th overall, drafted as a knockdown shooter after a stellar career at Georgia State. Hunter played 36 games during his rookie season for the Celtics, unable to gain traction as a contributor, and he was waived during training camp in 2016, losing his spot to second-year forward James Young.

“There’s not a lot of places like Boston,” Hunter said. “If you can handle Boston, you can handle anywhere in the world, any team, any organization. That’s something I took with me.”

Hunter then spent time with the Bulls, Rockets, Clippers, and Hawks before returning to the Celtics on a short-lived two-way contract in 2019. He then headed overseas and played in Turkey and Australia before a serious knee injury.

He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Charlotte and he’s averaged six-plus minutes in three games, hitting 1 of 11 shots. But being back in the locker room, surrounded by his peers, playing the game he loves is a major step after questioning his drive for the game.

“This is big, especially for people who came in the league and exited and wondered if they’d ever get back,” he said. “That’s good for your mental health. It’s just the best job in the world, but this business is tough. I didn’t have no balance in my life. I’d leave the court and give this game all my energy and I didn’t know what to do with myself. It’s like running on a treadmill with the speed on 10. You’ve got to slow down and go about life.”

Hunter said he had to find other interests. He had to think about how he would spend his 30s if basketball was no longer an option. He pursued architecture and design, with a focus on fashion.

“I just became a research guru, I tried to funnel that basketball energy into creativity,” he said. “I really had time to dive into designing and I learned a lot. But first I had to figure out how much I wanted to keep playing basketball. Before I got hurt, I wondered if I loved it or I was just born into it. So I needed time away and I found an answer, and once I found an answer, then I was itching to get back.”

Hunter said during his early days with the Celtics, he was so focused on making it, he didn’t enjoy the game. He didn’t watch basketball. He put so much pressure on himself to perform, he squeezed the fun out of his dream.

“When I stepped away and really watched basketball, not having an agenda, I really saw the game for what it was, and it’s a beautiful game,” he said. “Basketball is like life in two hours, the ups and downs, the spontaneity of it, you can’t predict anything, but you have to stay in the moment and take care of the process.

“Wherever this game takes me is where it takes me. I found more peace and fun when I thought wherever it takes me, is where I want to go.”

LONG LOOK

Miller sizes up

Wembanyama

Reggie Miller made it clear he’s excited about this season and there’s one particular matchup that intrigues the Hall of Famer. And it involves the Celtics.

“If you’re asking me to rank which [matchup] is the biggest, I always felt where Jrue [Holiday] ended up, because he was like a loaded weapon,” said Miller, a TNT analyst. “I was wondering where he was going to go, because I knew he wasn’t going to stay in Portland. And man, you talk about circling games on your calendar, those Milwaukee-Boston games are going to be epic.

“Because again, if this is true . . . when Jrue Holiday’s wife, Lauren, comes out and says, ‘We had no idea. He went to bed for a nap and woke up and we were traded.’ I think part of him wanting to go to Boston and them being a conference finalist a year ago was to be like, ‘OK, I’ve got Jayson Tatum, I’ve got [Jaylen] Brown, we now picked up Kristaps Porzingis, this is where I’m going, this gives me a shot to get back at them dudes.’ ”

Miller said when he saw rookie Victor Wembanyama in person during the Spurs’ preseason matchup with the Heat, he was convinced that the 7-foot-5-inch French prospect was a generational talent that has the skill set to become an immediate superstar.

“And going with [coach Gregg Popovich] and Tim Duncan is a cheat code and, as far as his game itself, his skills will determine what he’s successful at first,” said Miller. “What I mean by that is, if he’s running pick and roll and he’s popping out and he’s successful being a spot-up shooter, they’re going to do more of that action. Pop’s going to have him grow, but he’s going to play to his strengths and his skill set because he can do some of everything, being a ball-handler, catching it on the run.”

The 6-7 Miller said he felt diminutive when standing next to Wembanyama.

“My son’s 10 and he thinks I’m the Jolly Green Giant. I’m like, ‘Son, you have no idea some of these guys in the league.’ He’s like, ‘Dad, you’ve got to stand back to back to him,’ ” Miller said. “I felt like I was in the third grade. Seriously, but the nicest kid. And that doesn’t happen very often.

“Rik Smits was on my team and he was [7-4]. I played with him, you know, 12-plus years. So I’m used to . . . a different type of length.

“The thing I’m more curious is once the season starts and the physicality of those main-line players, once he gets a few of those love taps, because right now he is mainly a perimeter player.”

Wembanyama is playing for an organization that will take the necessary steps in fostering his development. There is no immediate pressure to compete for championships, just improve. And he has already embraced the Spurs’ support system with Hall of Famers such as countryman Tony Parker and Duncan offering advice.

“I guarantee you this is going on right now, he has Tim Duncan on speed dial,” Miller said. “I guarantee you they are working one on one in the gym on low post because he can get pushed off the box really easy, and that’s why I say he’s more of a perimeter player. But he’s long, he’s athletic, he can run, he has great vision, and he’s going to learn the game from arguably the greatest NBA coach we’ve seen.”

ETC.

Former GM’s

point of view

An interesting development this season is former Warriors general manager Bob Myers offering his expert opinion for ESPN.

Myers helped a franchise that enjoyed little success over a 30-year period to four championships. His astute moves, such as the signing of Kevin Durant, the trade of Monta Ellis to make room for Stephen Curry, and the drafting of Draymond Green catapulted the Warriors to greatness.

But there was also fortune involved. Green wasn’t projected to be a generational defensive player. Curry dealt with ankle issues in his early years and his long-term health was uncertain. Klay Thompson was a solid player at Washington State but exceeded all expectations.

Sometimes there are fine lines between well-managed teams and poorly managed teams, and good fortune can play a significant part.

“If you want me to guess at what percentage plays in it, definitely not zero, but I don’t think over 50,” Myers said when asked how much fortune contributed to the Warriors’ success. “I think you look at it and say, we all get some version of luck in our life, hopefully, and what do you do with that? I’ll give you a quote that you probably heard which is, [John] Wooden said luck is when preparation meets opportunity.

“So, the opportunity was Curry. That was the gift that I received as a GM. But if you want to factor in skill, you’d say, well, you got that gift. What are you going to do with it? And there’s more than a few great NBA players that never won a title.”

Former GM Larry Riley drafted Curry (2009) and Thompson (2011) before Myers took over in 2012. He selected Harrison Barnes and Green in 2012 and defensive-minded center Kevon Looney three years later to spark the championship core.

“It was the responsibility of, wow, you’ve got this guy here, and he wasn’t what he is now, but you could see that he might be,” Myers said of a young Curry and Thompson. “What’s the responsibility of giving that guy the best shot at winning championships, and that was the whole job. Different job than if you say, I don’t have a great player, you’ll get one. We got fortunate that the Durant thing came along, as well.

“So, the question then with Durant is you would say, ‘Why did he show up?’ He showed up because maybe we hired the right coach [Steve Kerr]. Maybe we built a place that he wanted to come to. Maybe we built an environment that appealed to them. Some would say you got lucky that the cap was the same [in 2016 after the lockout]. Yeah, absolutely. But it’s all kind of interwoven, and it’s not a clean answer.”

Myers, 48, is humble enough to acknowledge circumstances aligned perfectly to create a winning environment. Curry turned into the best shooter of all time, with Thompson not far behind. The team moved to San Francisco and a pristine new arena, and Western Conference powers such as the Lakers began slipping.

“I don’t like when people say none of it was luck,” Myers said. “That’s crap. But I also don’t like it when people say it was all luck. It’s neither. And you can say in any organization, winning a championship requires some luck. There isn’t a team that has won a championship where a major player has been hurt. It just never happens.

“I can’t recall a team in the league that won a title with a starter out or a sixth man out. So, you absolutely need health. But then, sometimes ping-pong balls bounce the way they do, which is lucky. Sometimes a trade that you thought you should do, you didn’t do, or one that you really wanted to do got done. So, we could debate that forever. But I do not push back on luck as part of my success, but I would also say it’s part of everyone’s success.”

Myers also touched on his favorites for this season, and the Celtics were at the top of his list. He is a longtime friend of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

“I think Brad’s super talented,” Myers said. “Certainly, as a coach, and now as an executive, he seems to operate in a kind of fearless way. There’s no fear in his decisions. He makes bold decisions, and as far as the decency of the human being and how he leads, is pretty uniquely good.

“I think [Boston’s] a place that people want to go to work, players want to play. He’s able to attract talent. He’s able to manage talent. And that team has been really successful, and they just haven’t won a title.”

The Celtics are judged harshly because they have fallen short for several years, sometimes as a favorite.

“I know in this day and age, [championships are] how we are all measured,” Myers said. “But they are each year, it seems like for the last few years, a top-three or four or five team in the league, and that’s hard to sustain. I think the challenge for them is just breaking through. They just have to break through, but they have as good a shot as anybody in the league and are positioned well . . . If I were a Celtics fan, I would love that he’s in charge.”

Layups

It is normal news in Boston, but maybe not in Portland, but newly acquired Robert Williams had injury issues during camp and did not participate in any of the Trail Blazers’ preseason games, although he is expected to be ready for the regular season. Williams sustained a knee injury in a collision with teammate Jerami Grant and the club has been cautious about his return. The Blazers have big plans for Williams in pairing him with center Deandre Ayton as they try to make a leap in the Western Conference after trading Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic . . . The Knicks waived former second-round pick Isaiah Roby, who looked impressive in his final preseason appearance against the Celtics. Roby played his first three seasons with the Thunder and then last season with the Spurs. Roby has NBA talent and is probably a candidate for a two-way contract. Expect a lot of intriguing names to hit the open market in the next several days as rosters become finalized before Tuesday’s opening night. Teams such as the Thunder and Spurs, who are littered with prospects, have difficult decisions and those players will be snapped up by other clubs . . . The Celtics are expected to waive two-way contract guard Jay Scrubb after he tore his ACL in practice this past week. Scrubb was on a one-year contract, meaning he would not be healthy through the life of the contract. He’ll get a settlement from the Celtics and the club will keep tabs on his rehabilitation and could bring him back next season. The Celtics will wait for rosters to be finalized to make a decision on filling their third two-way deal. Former second-round pick JD Davison and former Kings draft pick Neemias Queta occupy the other two-way contracts . . . Former Celtics’ first-round pick Romeo Langford was waived by the Jazz, perhaps his last NBA shot for a while. Langford, who turns 24 Wednesday, was traded to the Spurs in the Derrick White deal and his contract was not renewed, making him a free agent. Teams have questioned Langford’s desire. His laid-back personality has become a detriment.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.