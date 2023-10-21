Gaza border open for relief supplies, but Medway family still unable to escape

On Saturday, the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza was opened to Egypt, allowing a convoy of trucks carrying desperately needed relief supplies for more than 2 million Palestinians impacted by Israel’s war against Hamas, the Associated Press reported.

Abood Okal, with his wife Wafaa Abuzayda, and the couple’s one-year-old son Yousef were visiting family in Gaza when the fighting broke out. They have repeatedly tried to cross into Egypt with hundreds of other American citizens. Among them are Okal’s sister, Haneen Okal, and her three children, who are from New Jersey.

An American family from Medway trapped in southern Gaza was not allowed through a crossing into Egypt on Saturday, even after officials opened the border to allow relief trucks into the Palestinian territory.

But Okal on Saturday said in a recording shared with the Globe that no Americans were allowed to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, even after receiving alerts from the US State Department urging them to do so Saturday.

“It’s become extremely unacceptable right now,” Okal said. “The way that American citizens are being treated in Gaza is just a shame on this government and the State Department. With all its mighty power and influence, they seem to fail to be able to simply coordinate with [the] Egyptian side to allow Americans out.”

Israel launched a massive attack on Hamas in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed border communities in Israel on Oct. 7, killed more than 1,200 Israelis, and took roughly 200 people hostage. About 4,100 people have died in Gaza since Israel’s airstrikes began, according to the AP.

Israel had cut off supplies of food, water, and fuel into Gaza, and ordered Palestinians living in northern Gaza to move southward ahead of an expected offensive, triggering a humanitarian crisis in the territory. On Friday, Hamas released an American woman and her teenage daughter who had been taken hostage in the Oct. 7 attack.

The US State Department on Saturday posted a security update about the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, warning Americans that officials were unsure how long the border would remain open for foreign citizens to leave Gaza.

“We have received information that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open on Saturday, 21 October at 10:00 AM local time. If the border is opened, we do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” the State Department said in the update.

“We anticipate that many people would attempt to cross should the border open, and U.S. citizens attempting to enter Egypt should expect a potentially chaotic and disorderly environment on both sides of the crossing,” the update said.

Just before the border was due to open Saturday, a State Department official told Abood in a message, “We are ten minutes away, I hope you’re there. Please let me know as soon as you make it across,” according to Sammy Nabulsi, a Boston lawyer and family friend.

They received a call with the same information, according to Nabulsi, who has been advocating for Okal’s family with members of the state’s congressional delegation, the White House, and the State Department.

“This level of miscommunication and the pumping out of misinformation by the State Department is so dangerous in these circumstances,” Nabulsi said in a text message to the Globe Saturday.

“This family and, I’m sure, the other hundreds of American citizens in Rafah right now feel completely abandoned by their government. We are barreling towards a grave national tragedy, and the White House and the State Department do not seem to care,” Nabulsi said.

Haneen Okal, a Palestinian American who lives in New Jersey, is trapped in Gaza with her three children, along with her brother and his family from Medway, Mass. Uncredited/Associated Press

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to Globe requests for comment Saturday.

Okal, who made the recording at the Rafah border crossing in mid-afternoon in Gaza on Saturday, said it was the third day his family was prevented from crossing into Egypt.

He described watching the trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egypt enter Gaza, but none of the Americans at the border were allowed to leave Gaza.

There is “absolutely no sign of Americans leaving; there [are] no messages about it here locally,” Okal said in a recording shared with the Globe. “It looks like the Egyptians are not going to notify the Palestinian side of letting Americans through. [It’s ] total confusion.”

The couple, in previous messages and interviews with the Globe, have described a dire situation on the border, where thousands of refugees from northern Gaza have gathered.

Abuzayda, in a Globe interview published Oct. 12, said bombings have pulverizing the buildings and infrastructure around them.

“If anyone tells you there’s a safe place in Gaza, [there’s] nothing,” she said. “I’m not safe right now. I’m expecting to be dead in any minute.”

Okal has previously said his son has been sick while waiting for a chance to cross the border. In the recording Okal made at the border Saturday, he and his wife are now worried about their supplies of food and clean water.

“If things continue this way, we’re deeply concerned that this is going to take much longer, and we have to plan accordingly,” Okal said in the recording. “Hopefully we will be out of Gaza soon.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.