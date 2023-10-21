How two American hostages were set free from Gaza

Over nearly the next two weeks, Blinken and other U.S. officials, their Qatari counterparts and representatives from Turkey, Egypt, France and many other countries held delicate talks about how to get the captives out — or least start the process. Qatar, a tiny country on the Persian Gulf, played an outsized role. It’s an American ally with open lines to Hamas — many of Hamas’ political leaders reside at least part-time in Doha, Qatar’s capital — and it has a long history of brokering deals with groups that the United States considers terrorists.

Hamas gunmen had just slaughtered more than 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 200, including Americans, and Blinken raised the issue of the hostages with the prime minister, according to two senior State Department officials. The hope among many diplomats was that Qatar could play the middleman. That’s exactly what it did.

TEL AVIV, Israel — On Oct. 7, a few hours after Hamas began its devastating attack on Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Qatar’s prime minister.

On Friday night, when Hamas released two captives, Judith and Natalie Raanan, an American-Israeli mother and daughter, one of the first things U.S. officials did was thank the Qataris. The Raanans were the first hostages to emerge from captivity, and the families of the remaining 200 or more captives desperately hope this is just the beginning.

Advertisement

For two weeks, families have been stuck in a state of suspended shock, not knowing if the people closest to them in the world are alive. Intelligence experts say Hamas has likely split up the hostages into small groups, separating the Israeli soldiers they captured from the civilians, who span ages from less than 1 year old to more than 85. Hamas is believed to be holding the captives in a maze of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip’s streets as Israeli warplanes bomb the enclave.

Advertisement

In an image provided by the State Department, Judith Raanan, right and her daughter Natalie speak with President Joe Biden by phone after being released from captivity, at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Oct. 20, 2023. U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem/NYT

An armed hostage rescue is considered too risky and dangerous at this moment, experts say, leaving officials from the constellation of countries feverishly continuing negotiations.

There are still many questions of why, of all the 200 or so hostages, the Raanans were released. Robert D’Amico, a former FBI agent who worked on hostage cases overseas, said it may have been the fact that the two were healthy.

“I don’t know if you want to release critically wounded ones,” he said. “It just looks bad.”

(Several hostages were badly injured before they were captured, including one California native who had half of his arm blown off by a grenade.)

Another obvious reason the Raanans were chosen, D’Amico and others said, is that they are Americans — though there are up to 10 more Americans in captivity. Hamas might be trying to temper Israeli retaliation on Gaza by gaining goodwill from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden and his team have been closely advising Israel on how it is waging its war on Gaza, although it is not clear how much Israel actually listens to what the Americans say.

Hamas leaders said Friday that they had decided to free the mother and daughter for “humanitarian reasons.” On Saturday, in an unmarked villa in Doha, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas Politburo, shared more of the group’s thinking.

He argued that members of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, who carried out the Oct. 7 attack, had been instructed not to harm or capture civilians. But after the fighters broke through Israel’s metal barrier fence with Gaza, he said, members of other armed groups and other Palestinians in Gaza poured in behind them.

Advertisement

It was these people, al-Hayya insisted, who had slaughtered Israeli civilians and kidnapped dozens of others and then dragged them back through the broken fence to Gaza.

“Our issue is with the soldiers, the military people,” he said.

Extensive footage of the attack, however, clearly disproves his assertions. Videos show Hamas assailants shooting and killing unarmed civilians on streets, in neighborhoods and at an outdoor music festival. Documents found on dead Hamas assailants also included instructions to take civilian hostages, Israeli officials have said.

Al-Hayya said that before Hamas releases any more hostages, Israel’s bombing of Gaza has to stop. He also said other militant groups in Gaza were holding some of the hostages and that Hamas needs time “to look in the homes, with families, with the factions, and bring them together.”

A senior official from a country involved in the negotiations said that Hamas’ political leaders are seeking a pause in Israeli attacks on Gaza to allow the group to gather information about all of the hostages, and that they have agreed, in principle, to freeing all civilians, including foreign nationals, who were taken captive. Al-Hayya, in his interview, seconded that notion. Still, it is unclear when, or under exactly what circumstances, Hamas would agree to release them.

Advertisement

Moreover, Hamas has made clear that it will not release any Israeli soldiers — estimated to be in the dozens and including several female soldiers — until a deal is struck for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Several senior officials said this was conveyed to the Israelis, but so far the Israelis have not agreed to consider any of Hamas’ proposals, including a pause in the bombing. Israel also has not specified exactly how many Israeli soldiers were captured.

In this case, so many high-level officials were involved in the negotiations with Hamas that the news of the Raanans’ release leaked out while the hostages were still making their way out of Gaza — which was not the plan.

“It really put us at risk and made the whole process way more complicated than it had to be,” said Fabrizio Carboni, an official with the International Committee of the Red Cross, which received the hostages from Hamas.

“You never know who’s around,” he said, “in a place like this.”

In a video released by Hamas, captors brought the Raanans to a rendezvous point inside Gaza. The two stepped into a Red Cross truck. The truck began to move.

The fact that all this happened at night, with war raging around them, didn’t make things easier.

“It’s not like you’re driving in Geneva,” Carboni said.

But the Red Cross truck made it to the border of Gaza without incident, and soon the Raanans were embraced by Israelis.

Advertisement

Did they seem in good shape?

“They were shocked,” Carboni said. “I mean, we would all be shocked by this.”

But the two were, he added, “considering the situation, OK.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.