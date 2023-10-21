As Israel fights on two fronts, the risks for US entanglement grow

Already there were signs of a wider fight that could pull US forces directly into the conflict: On Thursday a US warship in the Red Sea shot down three missiles and several drones fired from Yemen “potentially towards targets in Israel,” a Pentagon spokesperson said. Meanwhile, US soldiers in Iraq and Syria shot down drones that attacked their bases.

That was the fear of US policy makers and military officials this week as Israel prepared to invade the Gaza Strip.

Will the unfolding war between Hamas and Israel be contained within their borders, or, like a lit fuse, will it burn through the Middle East, igniting a wider conflict that could make American military involvement inevitable?

Advertisement

Israel’s own battles could also draw in the US military. On Friday, missiles flew back and forth over Israel’s northern border with Lebanon as the Israeli Defense Force fought Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group. In the south, Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza as thousands of Israeli troops prepared for a ground invasion meant to eradicate Hamas, the group that massacred over 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped some 200 people in an Oct. 7 attack.

If Israel becomes overwhelmed by the simultaneous fights on two fronts, the United States could quickly feel compelled to protect its strongest ally in the region or American interests.

“It’s a serious risk,” said Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, referring to the danger of greater US military involvement. “There’s no question. That’s why . . . we’re doing everything we can to keep this contained.”

“This is a hugely volatile region. A relatively small action can easily set off a wider conflict,” he added.

Monica Duffy Toft, a professor at Tufts’ Fletcher School for international affairs, said the State Department is fervently trying to head off that risk, noting that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is “running all over the Middle East. He’s trying to get everyone to calm down so we don’t have a wider war.”

Advertisement

At the same time, the US Navy sent two aircraft carriers to the region, a show of force intended to stay the hands of adversaries considering strikes against Israel.

“We’re going to do everything we can to ensure deterrence in the region so that this does not become a broader regional conflict,” General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s press secretary, said at a briefing Thursday.

The drone attacks and missile launches from Yemen, as well as protests across the region, broke out after an explosion damaged a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, killing 100 to 300 people, according to a US intelligence estimate.

Hamas blamed Israel for the blast. But US and Israeli officials say their analyses indicate that Palestinian Islamic Jihad, widely labeled as a terrorist group, caused the explosion with an errant rocket.

The flare-ups outside Israel are the kinds of events that could draw the US military into the fighting, experts said.

“When you start any type of military operation, it can progress into something more significant and more serious,” said Eric Rosenbach, a former Pentagon chief of staff and current lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “It’s hard to step away from things if they escalate, in particular when it’s Israel.”

President Biden has repeatedly said US support for Israel is “steadfast,” and his administration has warned Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene.

Advertisement

“Because the US government has made some threats, it would be difficult for the US military not to be involved” if Hezbollah escalated its attacks, Rosenbach said in an interview on Tuesday. A US military response, he said, would likely come in the form of bombing or airstrikes launched from the aircraft carriers, not from ground forces.

The other type of danger, he said, was chance. “There’s the risk that there’s just a mistake,” he said. “You have an area in which there are a lot of Iranians, some Russian military, all these terrorist groups. It could just be that something escalates accidentally that makes things worse.”

Mohammed Abu-Nimer, director of the Peace Building and Development Institute at American University, said the US’s seemingly unequivocal backing of Israel has inflamed tensions in the Middle East, further heightening the risk of the conflict spreading.

A widely publicized image of Biden hugging Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was especially provocative, he said. Netanyahu helped usher in one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history last winter, and appointed ministers who have made inflammatory remarks about Arabs and Palestinians.

A 2019 political campaign video for Benny Gantz, a former defense minister who joined Israel’s unity government last week, bragged that when he helped lead the military “parts of Gaza were sent back to the Stone Age.”

Netanyahu’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, once called for the destruction of a Palestinian town in the West Bank. “I think the village of Huwara needs to be wiped out,” he said at a conference in March. “I think the State of Israel should do it.”

Advertisement

In March, State Department spokesperson Ned Price called Smotrich’s remarks “irresponsible, repugnant, and disgusting.”

But Biden’s literal and figurative embrace of Netanyahu now, Abu-Nimer said, “has caused great damage to all the public diplomacy that the US government has [carried out] in the last five to six decades to address its image in Muslim world.”

Following the hospital blast in Gaza, protesters took to the streets in Jordan, Morocco, Bahrain, Lebanon, Yemen, Oman, and Tunisia to condemn Israel and, in some cases, the United States. The leaders of Jordan and Egypt — two of the biggest recipients of US foreign aid — canceled planned meetings with Biden.

The civilian death toll in Gaza — already numbering in the thousands after relentless Israeli airstrikes following Hamas’s attack — was certain to grow as Israel prepares for a ground invasion.

“What Israel is contemplating, going block by block in Gaza, will be an extraordinarily bloody fight,” Moulton, a Marine veteran, said. The US has sent approximately 2,000 troops to the region, many of them medical personnel, Moulton said. He said it was likely they would assist the Israeli military as casualties mount in the expected invasion.

Graham Allison, a professor at the Kennedy School and an assistant secretary of defense in the Clinton administration, said the US’s focus in the Middle East could exacerbate risks in other regions. “Time, resources, and focus are finite,” he said. “The hours, dollars, and intelligence devoted to the Middle East can’t also be spent in Ukraine or on China.”

Advertisement

Daniel Drezner, professor of international politics at the Fletcher School, said he has observed the US diplomatic apparatus engaging in a sort of triage in recent weeks. “They’re compensating for trouble in one area by deescalating in others,” he said, pointing to a recent deal with Venezuela’s authoritarian ruler to ease sanctions on the country.

Even if adversaries do not take aggressive actions such as trying to seize territory, the US focus on Israel could present other opportunities.

“China’s an opportunistic actor,” Drezner said. The country may be less interested in causing “major disruption” and more eager “to strengthen ties with countries that may feel more alienated from the US now,” he said.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.