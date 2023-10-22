Subject:Matter makes its own music at the ICA

In February 2022, Global Arts Live gave Boston tap company Subject:Matter an evening to itself at the Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom, and the trio of Ian Berg, Jackson Clayton, and Samantha Emmond served up “Songbook,” tapping out improvised group pieces and solos to selections from the Great American Songbook. This weekend, Global Arts Live brought back Subject:Matter for two shows at the Institute of Contemporary Art’s Barbara Lee Family Foundation Theater. The first part of the 90-minute evening offers excerpts from “Songbook”; after intermission comes the world premiere of “With Far Hand.” Friday’s performance gave handsome support to Boston tap legend Leon Collins’s belief that “tap is music.”

For the four “Songbook” numbers, Berg, Clayton, and Emmond are joined by the same piano-bass-drums trio that featured at the Crystal. Max Ridley is back on bass, Zahili Gonzalez Zamora is at the piano this time out, and Julian Miltenberger is the drummer. The tapping floor is a relatively compact area in the middle of the stage, and part of that is cut out to accommodate the band, a reminder that the musicians are an integral part of the show.

Berg, Clayton, and Emmond start, as they did at the Crystal, with “Mack the Knife,” triangulating in an easy, loose-limbed unison or imitating one another. When the band peels back to simple punctuation, the dancers tap out the melody, and you can practically hear Bobby Darin singing the words. They show off their individual styles: Clayton clickety-clacking with tight, machine-gun footwork; Berg more of a whirligig, as if he were about to lift off; Emmond experimenting with weight and accent and syncopation.

That’s the pattern for the remaining three numbers. Sometimes, the band leads the dancers; sometimes, the dancers lead the band. Unison tapping that’s extravagantly detailed alternates with sections where the dancers rotate on and off the tap floor and improvise with one another, a conversation with the feet. Upbeat solos highlight the combo of “Just You, Just Me” and Thelonious Monk’s “Evidence.” The Gershwin classic “But Not for Me” starts a cappella, the dancers scratching, sliding, shuffling; they’re so laid-back, they could be listening to Chet Baker. We even get a bit of theater when Emmond separates herself from Berg and Clayton, and they seem to gaze wistfully after her. Miles Davis’s “Seven Steps to Heaven” has a locomotive beat and a nifty segment where the tappers dance together, but each is doing a slightly different variation on the theme the band is playing.

A very brief intermission leads to “With Far Hand,” an ambitious 45-minute work in four sections. The music is written and arranged by Berg and composer/drummer André Sudol; the “Songbook” lineup is joined by Zoe Murphy (trumpet), Gregory George Groover Jr. (tenor saxophone), and Matt Parker (soprano saxophone, bass clarinet, and flute), everyone excellent throughout the evening. A brooding, atmospheric start with sour interjections from trumpet and sax gives way to a minimalist call and response between Ridley and Emmond, who scrapes and stomps as if trying to decide where the music should go. Eventually, the band shifts into high gear, the dancers celebrate like kids playing tap hopscotch, and Berg throws in a solo of explosive rhythmic complexity.

The second movement is a rat-a-tat march with a Latin-flavored interlude for Emmond against piano and bass. The third is something between a nocturne and a night patrol, with Berg and Clayton scuffing out slivers of moonlight before Emmond shines in a moon-goddess solo and then everyone bathes in the sound of Parker’s flute. The extroverted finale includes a dizzyingly fast tap cadenza for the indefatigable trio.

As a kind of symphony for jazz band and dancers, “With Far Hand” doesn’t always come into sharp focus. But you’d be hard-pressed not to want to watch Berg, Clayton, and Emmond tap all evening.

Subject:Matter

Presented by Global Arts Live. At the Institute of Contemporary Art, Barbara Lee Family Foundation Theater, Oct. 20.





