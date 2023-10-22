I think I want a postnuptial agreement

I am the sole earner in the household, we are comfortable, and he is the main caregiver. I value his hard work and completely see it as equal value to making money.

Q. My husband and I are celebrating eight years together, have a young child, and hopefully will have another baby soon. We are in love, and he is an incredible partner and wonderful father. I plan on spending my life with him and look forward to it.

Before getting married, my dad told me to get a prenuptial agreement. My parents are divorced, and I told my father I wouldn’t because I had to believe this is my last relationship — my life partner.

What scares me is my parents got divorced after 20-plus years of marriage. I’m on year two of marriage. How can I know what it will be like in 18 years? I know my husband would sign a postnuptial agreement immediately, without question, but I don’t even know if I want to ask. Are postnups a thing? What does it all mean?!?!

Thank you for your thoughts!

POST

A. They are a thing! It is very possible to “fix it in post,” as the saying goes. Google “postnup” and you’ll see a bunch of people who offer this service.

Basically, it’s a contract that allows everyone to know what’s happening with money — and what would happen if circumstances change. It can be as big or small as you want it to be. Lawyers can tell you more.

How do you pursue this option without making everyone feel weird about it? First, maybe don’t pick the lawyer your dad wants. This is a team effort — and you and your husband are the team. Choose a professional together.

Also, you can start by meeting with a financial adviser — someone who makes you both feel OK — and ask what you might want to consider including in this agreement.

Remember, this document would be designed to protect your husband, too. You value what he does at home, and this is an incredible time to show him that you’re always thinking of what he brings to the table.

I’d like to think that when a legal document is made in the spirit of clarity, respect, and protecting everyone, it doesn’t cause the strife we see on TV.

We like to pretend marriage isn’t a contract, but it is. It turns two people into something like a business. The more we recognize that, the better off we’ll be when the business changes and, hopefully, grows.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

In my amateur opinion, I think that train has left the station. He will wonder what is going on that you are bringing this up now. It could cast a pall on everything. I know it was a terrible shock when your parents split up. With people living longer, “silver divorce” is not uncommon. Many of them didn’t see it coming. ... I wonder if when (hopefully) you get pregnant you could bring it up then, e.g., “We will have two kids soon and protecting them as well as both you and me should be part of the equation if our marriage ever ends — although it’s the furthest thing from my mind.” That could also be a time when you get some other documents done as well like a will, an advance directive, possibly a trust, etc. It may seem too early, but as you know, unexpected tragedies can happen to people in their 20s/30s.

JIVEDIVA





You say you view him as an equal, which you should. Child care is expensive and time consuming. ... If you want him to have a corporate job now or trade, then have that discussion. Are you feeling resentful that you work outside the home? Something is running through your mind; be honest and voice it. Don’t compare your marriage to your parents — it’s futile.

PWEET





I think this is a terrible idea. Your husband will wonder why you feel the need for this now but you didn’t when you got married. What has changed? He thought everything was just fine … until now.

SEENITTOO

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.