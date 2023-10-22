Your ultimate guide to Halloween Week in Salem: from tricks to treats

We can’t answer that last one — though we can take a good guess — but we can provide guidance for the rest. Whether it’s your first or fifth time experiencing Halloween in Salem, fear not. (Unless that’s your end goal.) We’re here to help.

Yes, many: What’s happening this week? Are there fireworks? Where to eat? What are must-stops? And how many couples will go dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

PLAN AHEAD

First, make it a day trip. Finding an affordable spot to stay is not easy right now. Parking is limited, and public transportation is strongly suggested. Officials ask you not to drive to Salem on Oct. 31. There’s also a free weekend shuttle service — between Salem High School and downtown Salem on Oct. 30 and Halloween proper — running 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two key resources to study before you go: Salem.org points out Halloween attractions with stops for the beer-lover, the bookworm, the foodie, the art aficionado, etc. Then, Hauntedhappenings.org — helmed by the Salem Office of Tourism & Cultural Affairs — has the 411 on all the scares.

Once you arrive, possibilities may feel overwhelming. Where to even begin? Some highlights. (The obvious-but-obligatory line: Check websites before you go, as event details are subject to change.)

LOOK TO THE SKIES

On Halloween night, a fireworks show over the North River will add to the celebration at 10:15 p.m. The best view is from the top of Washington Street across from the MBTA station. (Another reason to take public transit— hop aboard after the show ends at 10:30.)

GET A HISTORY LESSON

Salem is called Witch City for a reason. Take a history lesson on the “Salem Witch Trials Tour” with Ghost City Tours. The 90-minute, pet-friendly walking tours take off nightly at 6 p.m., according to its website. Ages 12+: $24.99, 6-11: $9.99, 5 and under free. Tour starts at 219 Essex St. Must purchase tickets in advance. ghostcitytours.com

Billed as “one of the few structures you can visit in Salem with direct ties to the Salem witch trials of 1692,” the home of Judge Jonathan Corwin (1640-1718) at 310½ Essex St. is open for self-guided tours. Online reservations are required. $9. thewitchhouse.org.

Fans of the supernatural (and former English majors) may want to see the House of Seven Gables. Built in 1668, by merchant and shipowner John Turner I and his wife Elizabeth Robinson Turner, the stately black house was the setting of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1851 novel, according to 7gables.org. Mansion Tour, $30 adults, $20 for ages 5-12, kids under 5 free. 115 Derby St.

Meanwhile, “Hocus Pocus” fans can snap selfies in front of the Ropes Mansion at 318 Essex St. The home was used in the original 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” as Allison’s house.

FOR SPECTRAL SPECTACLES

History aside, if you’re in Salem to scare the #$%@ out of yourself, you’re not alone. Ghost City Tours offers “The Requiem for Salem Ghost Tour” for thrill-seekers ages 16+. According to its website: “If you’re into spooky hauntings, mature themes and language, and very haunted locations — but not so keen on other peoples’ kids — this is the ideal Ghost Tour for you.” $34.99. Must purchase in advance.

Have kids in tow? Take a family-friendly, 90-minute “Ghosts of Salem Tour,” billed for all ages and history buffs. You’ll also see a few spots as-seen-on-TV, including “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Adventures,” according to the website. Ages 12+: $24.99, 6-11: $9.99, 5-and-under free. 219 Essex St. Must purchase tickets in advance. ghostcitytours.com.

NIGHT (OR DAY) AT THE MUSEUM

Don’t miss out on Peabody Essex Museum (PEM), a gem of an art museum, while you’re in town. On view now, the aptly named exhibition “Bats!” featuring artwork and pop culture items inspired by the flying mammals. Then, meet a small colony of live Egyptian fruit bats. (Don’t worry — none have turned into vampires… yet.)

Also on view: “Salem Witch Trials: Restoring Justice.” PEM notes that capacity is limited for this one; stop by the exhibit entrance to be added to the waitlist. You can also listen to a PEMcast, the museum’s podcast, for a sneak peek. Among the many other exhibits up now: Salem Stories featuring 26 unique vignettes of historic people, places, and events noteworthy to the city today. Adult museum admission, $20. 161 Essex St., Salem, pem.org

BUSY BODIES

This year’s events offer something for ghouls and goblins at any age: whether that means Hollowed Harvest’s Jack-o-lantern show — featuring almost 7,000 carved creations, not including the ones you can take a stab at yourself, or immersing yourself in the pop culture-packed “PopSalem Walking Tour.” Tickets at Salem YMCA, 1 Sewall St., hollowedharvest.com; and 32 Derby Square, witchcitywalkingtours.com, respectively. Prices vary.

A haunted house much more your speed? Enter Frankenstein’s Castle, located in the lower dungeon of the Salem Wax Museum (use discretion if you’re bringing kids.) Or visit the Haunted Witch Village — the museum’s accompanying maze. 282-288 Derby St., prices vary. salemwaxmuseum.com

TREATS, NO TRICKS

You know a Halloween city has some spectacular candy. Perhaps some pumpkin spice truffles at Kakawa Chocolate House (173 Essex St.) or treats from The Chocolate Pantry (140 Derby St.) or sweets from Harbor Sweets (85 Leavitt St.) will quell the monster within. Likewise, A&J King Artisan Bakers (139 Boston St.) knows how to make a good pie, along with many other seasonal goodies, including cider caramel whoopee pies and Witch’s Cauldron cupcakes.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

