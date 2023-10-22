Colors of the season

It’s not often the workers step into such a hole, foreman Tom Connolly said. But with 1,686 acres of bogs to harvest, things do happen. On this morning, Connolly found a fish amid the cranberries.

The water rose to his neck. His cranberry-colored shirt was soaked and his waders filled with chilly water and the little berries he harvests. Rivera let out a big smile and returned to corralling the cranberries. He worked for another 15 minutes before taking a much-needed break to dump the water out of his boots and wipe himself dry.

WAREHAM —For Manuel Rivera, it was just another day harvesting cranberries in a flooded bog in his camouflage chest waders — until he accidentally stepped into an unmarked hole.

Today was a good day, Connolly said. There were not a lot of spiders clinging to his shirt, nor aggressive swans that sometimes float in the bogs.

Since mid-September, seasonal workers, mostly immigrants, have waded waist-deep in the flooded bogs, forming large crimson-colored circular shapes so that the cranberries can be siphoned by large pumps into waiting tractor-trailer trucks.

Linda Burke, spokesperson for the A.D. Makepeace Company, the largest cranberry grower in North America, said 385,613 barrels were harvested last year and this year will be close to matching that.

Brilliant-white cloud formations floated above in the early morning as Mark Whalen stood atop a conveyor belt rig watching the flow of cranberries. He kept an eye on the numerous weeds clotting the pumping system. It’s tedious and dangerous work, but it’s necessary to have a clean fill of cranberries that fall into the trucks parked below. Each truck holds 485 barrels of berries.

When full, the trucks are driven to a nearby weighing station. The process will continue until the first week of November, when the company finishes harvesting for the year. After processing, the cranberries have many uses, but they take center stage at the Thanksgiving table, along with the turkey.

— JOHN TLUMACKI