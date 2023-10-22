Lee Berk, former Berklee president and college namesake, dies at 81

As the school’s second president, Berk succeeded his father, Lawrence, who founded Berklee. In 1954, Lawrence renamed the former Schillinger House in Boston, a pioneering jazz school, after his only son, inverting Lee Berk’s name to form Berklee.

He was 81 and, according to a profile on the college’s website, had moved with his wife, Susan, to Santa Fe, N.M., and then to Phoenix after stepping down as president in 2004.

Lee Eliot Berk, who served for 25 years as president of Berklee College of Music, has died, the school announced on Instagram Sunday.

In its Instagram post, the college did not disclose a date, cause, or place of death.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Berklee’s former president, Lee Eliot Berk, has passed away unexpectedly,” the post said.

“Lee, the son of Berklee’s founder Lawrence Berk and the school’s namesake, served as Berklee’s second president for 25 years over his 38-year career at the institution,” the post said. “During his tenure, Berklee greatly expanded in size and reach, becoming a world-renowned leader in contemporary music education. His immeasurable contributions to Berklee and the world of music have established a visionary and transformative legacy.”

According to Berklee, the college expanded from a single building to 17 during Berk’s tenure as president.

It also expanded its course and degree offerings in music production and engineering, songwriting, and music therapy.

Berk, who received a bachelor’s degree from Brown University in 1964 and later graduated from Boston University School of Law, was an academic leader in teaching the legal side of the music business. A course he launched eventually led the college to establish, in the early 1990s, a major in music business and management.

“When the faculty and students found out that I had a law degree, I was besieged with questions about copyright, performance royalties, manager relations, contracts, and other music-industry topics,” he said in an interview for a college website, posted when he was stepping down as president.

“In response to that, I offered a course on music law and taught that for several years in addition to my other work,” Berk said. “The course was the first of its type that we presented and was well received.”

In the interview, he noted that a book he wrote, “Legal Protection for the Creative Musician” (1970), was awarded “the ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for best book in music in 1971 and became a text for the course.”

According to Berklee, he leaves his wife, Susan, and their daughters, Nancy and Lucy.

A complete list of others that he leaves and plans for a memorial gathering were not immediately available.

In 1945, Lawrence Berk founded what would become Berklee College of Music and was the school’s first president, running the institution alongside his wife, Alma Schlager Berk, who was Berklee’s first chief public affairs officer. Lawrence and Alma Berk died in 1995.

While still in law school, Lee began working at Berklee in 1966 as the school’s bursar. He subsequently was a vice president before becoming president in 1979.

“Music education opportunities have grown immensely during the years I have been at Berklee,” he said in the college interview when he was retiring. “That was my father’s modus operandi and mine as well.”

A full obituary will follow.

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.