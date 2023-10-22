Man allegedly pushes wheelchair onto Red Line tracks, causing service delays

A 38-year-old man allegedly pushed an empty wheelchair onto the Red Line tracks at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Sunday morning, causing delays between Harvard and Broadway stations, according to MBTA Transit Police.
At around 7:10 a.m., the man, whose name was not released, “intentionally” pushed the wheelchair into the pit area containing the tracks, and it came into direct contact with the electrified third rail, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesperson.
The power was then shut off so the Boston Fire Department and MBTA maintenance staff could safely remove the wheelchair, he said in an e-mail.
Advertisement
The MBTA paused train service between Harvard and Broadway for close to an hour, while shuttle buses took passengers between those stops, according to posts from the MBTA on social media. At 8:22 a.m., the MBTA posted that the Red Line had resumed normal service.
After an investigation by Transit Police officers, they arrested the man at around 9 a.m. in the Park Street station on charges of interfering with public transportation and malicious destruction of property, as well as an outstanding arrest warrant issued in the South Boston division of Boston Municipal Court for burning a motor vehicle, Sullivan said.
The man was taken to the MBTA Transit Police Department headquarters for booking, Sullivan said. There were no reported injuries, he said.
Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.