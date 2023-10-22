Man allegedly pushes wheelchair onto Red Line tracks, causing service delays

A 38-year-old man allegedly pushed an empty wheelchair onto the Red Line tracks at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Sunday morning, causing delays between Harvard and Broadway stations, according to MBTA Transit Police.

At around 7:10 a.m., the man, whose name was not released, “intentionally” pushed the wheelchair into the pit area containing the tracks, and it came into direct contact with the electrified third rail, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a department spokesperson.

The power was then shut off so the Boston Fire Department and MBTA maintenance staff could safely remove the wheelchair, he said in an e-mail.