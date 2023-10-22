Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to woman waiting for ride-hail driver in Dorchester

Tomar was arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on Oct. 13 on a charge of open and gross lewdness, Hayden’s office said. Judge Erika Reis set Tomar’s bail at $2,500 cash.

Lucio Tomar, 38, a level-three sex offender with at least 17 prior incidents of lewdness on his record, is accused of “touching himself” with his pants down on Oct. 6 as he sat in a parked car on Clayton Street while a woman stood nearby waiting for a ride-hail driver, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A registered sex offender from Boston is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman as she waited for an Uber in Dorchester earlier this month, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Sunday.

Tomar’s attorney, Alexander Ostrow, declined to comment when reached by phone Sunday night.

On Oct. 6, Boston police were called to Clayton Street for a report of lewd activity at 11:27 a.m., Hayden’s office said. Officers spoke with a witness who said his mother was waiting for an Uber outside when she called him and said she needed help.

The witness said a dark BMW was parked in front of his mother and the man inside had his genitals “fully exposed,” according to Hayden’s office. The witness had a hammer and smashed the top corner of the BMW’s passenger side, shattering the windshield. The driver then fled the area, prosecutors said.

“The victim later told police she was ‘disgusted and mad’ and afraid for herself and the young children that lived nearby,” Hayden’s office said.

Three days later, police answered a call for another man who was reportedly touching himself near Crescent Avenue, Hayden’s office said.

Officers who were “familiar with Tomar and similar incidents happening in that area” were alerted that he could be driving a dark BMW with dealer plates. A short time later, officers stopped Tomar at the corner of Dorchester and Crescent avenues in a dark BMW with a shattered windshield, Hayden’s office said.

Authorities said Tomar has previously served time in the house of correction for two convictions of open and gross lewdness.

He has been involved in at least 17 other incidents going back to 2006 involving gross, lewd and lascivious, or indecent exposure charges, as well as offenses for larceny, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, threats, disorderly conduct, and failure to register as a sex offender, Hayden’s office said.

“While no one may have been physically hurt in this incident, that by no means diminishes the disturbing and lasting impact it had for the victim,” Hayden said in the statement. “This individual’s chronic lewd behavior has inflicted intolerable emotional trauma across many neighborhoods. His continued actions endanger the community and himself.”

Tomar is due back in court Nov. 10 for a pre-trial hearing, Hayden’s office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.