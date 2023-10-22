Two kayakers rescued from Ipswich Bay during potentially hazardous weather

Two kayakers were rescued Sunday morning after one of them reportedly fell into the water at Ipswich Bay amid potentially hazardous weather, according to the Ipswich Police and Fire Departments.
A male kayaker was taken to shore and treated by emergency medical services while the other kayaker paddled back, according to a statement from police and fire officials, who did not identify either person.
Police and firefighters responded to reports of one or two kayakers in the water at approximately 9:35 a.m. While en route, emergency responders were told that an Ipswich policer officer near Clark Beach had spotted at least one person treading water.
When emergency responders arrived, they found one person inside a kayak near Pavilion Beach and a male kayaker treading water and holding on to both kayaks, according to the statement.’
The kayaker in the water was pulled onto a boat and taken to shore while the other kayaker paddled back, officials said.
Ipswich Bay and surrounding areas were experiencing potentially dangerous weather conditions on Sunday, with winds up to 25 knots (approximately 29 miles per hour) and 4- to 6-foot waves, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a small craft advisory for Cape Cod Bay, Nantucket Sound, Vineyard Sound, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts Bay, and Ipswich Bay until 8 p.m. Sunday.
