Two kayakers rescued from Ipswich Bay during potentially hazardous weather

Two kayakers were rescued Sunday morning after one of them reportedly fell into the water at Ipswich Bay amid potentially hazardous weather, according to the Ipswich Police and Fire Departments.

A male kayaker was taken to shore and treated by emergency medical services while the other kayaker paddled back, according to a statement from police and fire officials, who did not identify either person.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of one or two kayakers in the water at approximately 9:35 a.m. While en route, emergency responders were told that an Ipswich policer officer near Clark Beach had spotted at least one person treading water.