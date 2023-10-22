Police seek man after woman found dead in Gardner

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a potentially armed Gardner man after a woman was found dead in their home Sunday morning, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.
Gardner and State Police are searching for Aaron Pennington, 33, according to a press release from District Attorney Joseph Early.
Police in the central Massachusetts city were called shortly after 9 a.m. to a Cherry Street home, where they found a dead woman, according to the release.
The district attorney’s office confirmed that Pennington and the woman both lived in the Cherry Street home. A spokesperson would not comment further on Sunday evening on how the two were associated. No further information about the woman was immediately available.
Advertisement
Pennington is described as a 6-foot-2 white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, and said he is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW Model 320.
The car has a Massachusetts veterans license plate reading 8A30, according to the release.
Police warned the public not to approach Pennington. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Gardner police at 978-632-5600.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.