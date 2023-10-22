Police seek man after woman found dead in Gardner

Police in the central Massachusetts city were called shortly after 9 a.m. to a Cherry Street home, where they found a dead woman, according to the release.

Gardner and State Police are searching for Aaron Pennington, 33, according to a press release from District Attorney Joseph Early.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a potentially armed Gardner man after a woman was found dead in their home Sunday morning, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office confirmed that Pennington and the woman both lived in the Cherry Street home. A spokesperson would not comment further on Sunday evening on how the two were associated. No further information about the woman was immediately available.

Advertisement

Pennington is described as a 6-foot-2 white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, and said he is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW Model 320.

The car has a Massachusetts veterans license plate reading 8A30, according to the release.

Police warned the public not to approach Pennington. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Gardner police at 978-632-5600.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.