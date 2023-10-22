WWII Airman from Newton to be laid to rest 80 years after his plane was shot down

Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alfred W. Pezzella was a member of the 328th Bombardment Squadron, 93d Bombardment Group when he went on a bombing mission known as Operation TIDAL WAVE over the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, the US Dept. of Defense said in a statement.

The remains of a decorated World War II soldier from Newton, who died after being shot down over Romania 80 years ago, will be laid to rest Tuesday at the Massachusetts Veterans National Cemetery in Bourne following a service and procession from a Waltham funeral home.

On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator bomber on which Pezzella was serving as the bombardier was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed. The remains of Pezzella and his crew were first buried in Romania with others who were unknown, then transferred to a cemetery in Belgium after the war, the defense department said.

Pezzella was 27-years-old when he was killed. In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency started to exhume the remains of 80 airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE. He was identified through a DNA match with family in Massachusetts, a great nephew, Vinny Papia of Revere, told NBC-10 Boston. Papia could not be reached for comment by the Globe.

Pezzella was identified on April 6, the defense department said. His remains arrived at Logan Airport Friday evening in a flag-draped casket, according to video broadcast by NBC-10.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1915 in Newton, the son of late Raffaele Pezzella and Consiglia (Anzivino) Pezzella according to his obituary published Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home in Waltham. His four late sisters were Annie DiMurro, Annette Miani, Clara Fantasia, and Katherine Paolini. He is survived by one niece, several great nieces and great nephews and other extended family, the obituary said.

Visiting hours were held at the funeral home on Saturday and Sunday for Pezzella. On Tuesday, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m., followed by a procession at 11 a.m. to Bourne. Pezzella is due to be buried at 1:30 p.m. with full military honors, the obituary said.

For his sacrifice, Pezzella was awarded multiple medals and citations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart, and the World War II Victory Medal, according to the obituary.









