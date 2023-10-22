A president, a billionaire, and questions about access and national security

Pratt, chair of a multinational paper and packaging company and one of Australia’s richest men, had already paid to join Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. He had also spent top dollar to ring in the new year there while rubbing elbows with the president. And, eager to behold a Trump reelection celebration at the club, he had offered to reach into his pocket once again as Election Day approached.

The 2020 presidential campaign was underway, and Anthony Pratt was doubling down on Donald Trump.

“If Potus is having his election party at mar Lago I’ll book as many rooms as available,” Pratt told an associate in a message obtained by federal investigators and reviewed by The New York Times. “Reasons he should,” Pratt continued, are that “1 it will shore up the Florida electoral college 2 it will be good for business.”

Advertisement

Trump spent the night of the election at the White House without the company of Pratt. But their relationship — forged over Trump’s chaotic four years in office — was indeed beneficial for both men and their businesses, new interviews and documents reviewed by the Times show.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Their interactions were ultimately swept up in one of the two federal criminal cases that special counsel Jack Smith brought against Trump. Prosecutors have interviewed Pratt in the case in which Trump is charged with taking classified documents with him from the White House when he left office and obstructing efforts to retrieve them. Pratt is listed as a potential witness who could testify against Trump at a trial next year.

In his interviews with prosecutors, Pratt recounted how Trump once revealed to him sensitive information about US nuclear submarines, an episode that Trump denies. Another witness told prosecutors about hearing uncorroborated reports that Pratt spent $1 million for tickets to a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve gala — voluntarily paying the club a huge markup for tickets that actually cost $50,000 or less, according to two people with knowledge of the previously unreported testimony.

Advertisement

New details of how a US president and an Australian billionaire bonded over their mutual self-interest help to document the transactional ethos of the Trump presidency and show how Trump melded his White House with his personal business in a way that, according to prosecutors, had ramifications for national security.

Trump, the current front-runner for the Republican nomination, had almost no relationship with Pratt before the 2016 election. But after, Pratt used his money and flattery to get on Trump’s radar: Pratt lavished praise on him in public appearances, bought newspaper ads that hyped Trump as a job creator, and became a member of Mar-a-Lago.

The president took notice. When Pratt opened a new factory in Ohio that promised hundreds of new jobs, Trump toured the plant alongside Australia’s prime minister.

Pratt, in turn, gained priceless publicity and proximity to the power of the presidency, providing him entree into an administration whose policies lowered his taxes and benefited his business.

Behind closed doors, however, Pratt described Trump’s business practices as being “like the mafia,” according to covert recordings obtained by “60 Minutes Australia” and shared with the Times.

The private comments, captured while Trump was still president, provide a rare glimpse into how a businessperson on the other side of Trump’s transactions actually viewed the New York real estate developer’s tactics — with a mix of blunt acknowledgment and admiration for someone so willing to test the boundaries of the presidency.

Advertisement

On the recordings, Pratt recounts how Trump shared with him in December 2019 what he describes as elements of a conversation the president had with Iraq’s leader right after a US military strike there aimed at Iranian-backed forces. Days later, a US drone strike in Baghdad would kill Iran’s top security and intelligence commander.

At one point, Pratt said, Trump discussed the phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier that year that had helped lead to Trump’s first impeachment. “That was nothing compared to what I usually do,” Trump said, in Pratt’s recounting.

It is not clear whether Pratt shared these accounts with prosecutors or whether prosecutors are aware of the recordings.

Pratt also describes on the recording how Trump asked his wife, Melania, to strut around Mar-a-Lago in her bikini “so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump condemned prosecutors and said the information was coming from “sources which totally lack proper context and relevant information.”

In his own statement, Trump defended his relationship with Pratt. “He’s a member of the most successful club in the country, Mar-a-Lago, and from a friendly country in Australia, one of our great allies,” Trump said. “I don’t know him well, but he seemed like a nice person. He built a factory in Ohio and created American jobs, which I’m in favor of.”

Advertisement

Representatives for Pratt did not respond to several requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.