Activating climate change activists

Nakate’s essay might become a eureka moment for us baby boomers as we contemplate how to live out the rest of our lives in the second-biggest polluting nation on earth.

A resounding applause for Vanessa Nakate (26 years old), and a standing ovation for Greta Thunberg (20 years old), who inspired her (“ Why I became a climate activist in my native Uganda ,” Ideas, Oct. 22). These fearless young women are my role models — and they are 40 years younger than I am. Their bravery, sense of urgency, and determination are the reason I have become a climate activist at the age of 62.

If Nakate can find the fortitude, coming from Africa where climate change hits harder than anywhere on earth (even though its 1.3 billion people contribute the least to global greenhouse gases), I figure those of us over 60 who have talents, skills, and resources to share can find a way to make a difference, too. Together, under the leadership of these women, we may have a chance of leaving the planet livable for all, not just a select few.

Brava, Vanessa and Greta, and thousands of other young women who are leading the charge on climate change. We admire your vision, lead on!

Meg Clough

Investing in our shared global future

Thanks for publishing the message from Vanessa Nakate. Her perspective from Uganda should be heard. While her generation and the people of Uganda are among many who have benefited the least from the historic burning of fossil fuels, they will suffer the most. People like Nakate have been speaking the truth to power for years and those voices helped me understand my responsibility vis-a-vis our shared climate crisis.

We certainly owe all the people of East Africa the means to develop their economies in a sustainable and equitable manner. This is a solid investment in our shared global future, not any sort of charity. And it would be a good start toward reparations that are owed to all the people of the global south.

Norah Dooley

Royalston