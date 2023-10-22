Invest in child care with direct support to families

Money-saving shortcuts that seem too good to be true often are. Your recent article “In Iowa, possible solution to day-care crisis” (Page A1, Oct. 14) illustrates that. Child care is expensive, but it is essential for children and families in today’s society. Governments in wealthy countries contribute on average about $14,000 each year for a toddler’s care, whereas the United States spends about $500. In fact, the European Pillar of Social Rights asserts every child has the right to affordable and high-quality early childhood education. Think for a moment what the Iowa plan actually does. Yes, it creates child- care slots, but those slots — and children’s relationships with caregivers — are owned by the employer. With the employee and child locked into that employer, what happens when mom or dad sees opportunities elsewhere?

We learned a long time ago about the power and downsides of “the company store.” Even now, we struggle with the many consequences of tying health care to employment. Nor do such employer subsidies guarantee improved wages to, and quality of, the teachers they employ. They become another line item in the cost of doing business, an “employee benefit” that needs to be rigorously controlled. The 75-child minimum effectively makes the grant a state subsidy for large employers, undermining the competitiveness of smaller businesses. More directly, it creates unfair competition for folks who actually specialize in child care by subsidizing companies that do something else.