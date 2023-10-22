‘Who are we’ answered

Thank you for publishing Arto Vaun’s article “The things they could not carry” (Ideas, Oct. 8). Preserving memory and educating the public, as well as discovering our ethnic identity, are some of the reasons my sister Ruth Thomasian founded Project Save Photograph Archives in 1975.

We are Armenian Americans: Connecticut Yankee/German, thanks to our mother, and second-generation Armenian, complements of our father. Growing up in Belmont, I felt different: skin color slightly darker, bushy eyebrows, and jet black, thick, unruly hair. Mother fostered our Armenian side through cooking. Father, who spoke Arabic and Armenian with his siblings on the phone, rarely shared his parents’ stories. In the 1960s, during the Black is beautiful movement, our father realized that being Armenian is beautiful also. He began collecting and reading Armenian-related books and embracing being Armenian.