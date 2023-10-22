Big plays on special teams tip gridiron scales for Winthrop, Methuen, others

Winthrop also stopped a 2-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, then pulled ahead for an eventual 20-19 victory when Matt Noonan completed his sole pass of the contest. Track star Nick Cappuccio took the throw and raced 81 yards for a go-ahead touchdown that proved to be the winner.

The Vikings had just allowed Salem senior Devante Ozuna to walk in for a 3-yard touchdown, but junior linebacker Philip Boncore came screaming in to block the extra point — a play that proved pivotal down the stretch.

“It’s a tough play that’s more mental than anything, because just gave up touchdown, but you gotta go make a play,” Winthrop coach Jon Cadigan said about Boncore’s block. “He’s definitely one of more demonstrative players, a ‘Ra-Ra’ guy, so it was a positive play when we needed something, because at that point, nothing was going right.”

In Week 2, Winthrop (4-3, 2-0) dropped a 15-14 nail-biter at St. Mary’s. Boncore, who shifted from defensive end to linebacker this season, came a fingertip away from blocking an extra point that could have flipped that nonleague contest.

Last Friday, Winthrop took an early 7-0 lead over unbeaten NEC rival Peabody (7-0, 2-0) and nearly got up 14-0 when Cappuccio ripped a 70-yard again and was caught at the 2-yard line by Tanners track and football standout Eli Batista. A fumble at the goal line, and a couple of interceptions down the stretch cost the Vikings.

But Winthrop bounced back quickly to hand Salem (6-1, 2-1) its first loss. If Salem beats Peabody next week and Winthrop handles Saugus, the three teams would tie for the NEC Lynch title.

“We had a shot last week against Peabody and kind of blew it, so it was good to get that taste out of your mouth and play well in a big game,” said Cadigan. “Being down 13-0, lesser teams fold up the tent, but our kids kept fighting. It was a great challenge for us on Senior Night, and now we’re still in the hunt for the league title.”

Excelling on special teams and in key situations determines games throughout the state every week.

Foxborough (6-1, 3-0) has a punt block specialist in senior defensive end Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady, who blocked one punt and returned two blocked punts for touchdowns during a 35-0 win at Canton that delivered Jack Martinelli his milestone 300th victory.

Standing 6 feet, 3 inches and 205 pounds with great quickness, Mazenkas-O’Grady has blocked three punts and two kicks this season.

“I just line up and don’t think about getting past the guy in front of me,” said Mazenkas-O’Grady. “I just try to get to where the ball is going to be, and the second the ball is snapped, just go. Just do whatever it takes to get to the ball.”

“It was nothing to do with scheming anything, it’s just his ability,” said Martinelli, who became one of seven coaches in state history to reach 300 wins in his 42nd season. “Ever since he was a freshman he was able to do that. That’s been his trademark.”

The kicking game is a weapon for teams like Winchester (6-1), with top prospect Kieran Corr nailing field goals from 53 and 49 yards over the past two weeks, and Methuen (5-2), which needed some clutch kicking to rally past Merrimack Valley Conference rival Tewksbury on Friday.

Drew Eason hit Shane Eason for a 60-yard gain to set up Omar Aboutoui’s tying field goal with 15 seconds remaining. Aboutoui then unleashed an expert squib kick that Methuen was able to pounce on deep in Tewksbury territory, and the senior kicker hit the 35-yard field goal to capture a miraculous 27-24 victory.

“I told [Aboutoui] on Monday, you’re the best kicker in the history of the school,” coach Tom Ryan said. “If the game is on the line, I have full confidence for you to hit the game-winner. I didn’t realize it would come this fast, but it came to fruition tonight.”

Extra points

▪ St. John’s Prep ended Catholic Memorial’s 27-game win streak against in-state competition with a 19-8 victory Saturday, and extended their own state-best win streak to 14 games. Prep is one of nine remaining unbeaten teams in Eastern Mass.

▪ Carver (7-0, 3-0) continued its undefeated run with a 45-0 blanking of Hull, and can clinch a South Shore Tobin title outright for the first time since 2000 with a win over Mashpee next week … Wellesley (4-3, 4-0) won a fourth straight game and clinched the Bay State Carey title by taking down Natick, 17-10, on Saturday … Bishop Feehan won a 29-26 triple overtime thriller at Bishop Fenwick Thursday when Jack Higgins caught a 10-yard touchdown pass, clinching the Catholic Central League title in the process.

▪ Lawrence Academy (5-0) stayed undefeated in Independent School League play when Rollin Hughes drilled a 34-yard field goal and Matt Harris provided a late interception to seal a 31-28 win over St. Sebastian’s … North Quincy junior Mike Galligan threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to Scituate, breaking the program record with 12 touchdown passes this season.

Week 8 Games to watch

Friday, Lynn Classical at Everett, 6 p.m. — The top teams in the Greater Boston League are desperate to improve their respective standing in the MIAA power rankings, with Everett (6-1, 5-0) on the edge of the D1 postseason picture and Classical (5-2, 4-0) on the fringe in the D3 rankings.

Friday, Peabody at Salem, 6:30 p.m. — While Salem (6-1) dropped a 20-19 heartbreaker to Winthrop in Week 7, the Witches can still play spoiler by taking down Peabody (7-0) in this NEC crossover showdown.

Friday, Billerica at Andover, 7 p.m. — Billerica (7-0) looks to wrap up an undefeated regular season in the brutal MVC, while Andover (6-1) looks to build momentum after scoring a key win over Central Catholic.

Friday, Middleborough at Abington, 7 p.m. — Middleborough (5-2, 3-1) scored a key win over Rockland in Week 7 to move into a three-way tie with Abington (6-1, 3-1) and Norwell (6-1, 3-1) atop the South Shore Sullivan standings.

Saturday, Lawrence Academy at Tabor Academy, 1 p.m. — Jeff Moore has turned Tabor (4-0) into a powerhouse in his first season with the ISL program, and his squad looks to make a statement against ISL-7 power Lawrence Academy (5-0).