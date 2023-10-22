‘I’ll worry about that later’: Bill Belichick downplays 300th regular-season win

Belichick notched No. 299 against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 24, and waited nearly a month to reach the round number. He steered New England to its biggest win of the season Sunday – a 29-25 triumph over the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s great,” Belichick said. “I’m really more focused on our team and this year. I’ll worry about that later. Thank you.”

Moments after cementing his 300th career regular-season victory , Patriots coach Bill Belichick stayed true to form and deflected the credit.

He’s the third coach in NFL history to reach the milestone, trailing only Hall of Famers Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

Belichick, 71, became head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 1991 and proceeded to win 36 games over five years. He went 5-11 in his first year with the Patriots in 2000, 11-5 in 2001, and 9-7 in 2002, then won at least 10 games every season from 2003-2020.

He could potentially pass Halas in 2024 or 2025.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Belichick signed a “lucrative, multi-year” extension with the Patriots last offseason.

Belichick neither confirmed nor denied the report. He made it clear his focus is on helping the Patriots win football games.

“I never talk about my contract,” Belichick said. “Focus on the game. Try to focus on Buffalo, then I’ll focus on Miami. You can count on that.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.