Derek Forbort helps Bruins take care of Kings, 4-2, to remain undefeated

The Kings brought out all the stops, including having the Laker girls on hand, but it was Jeremy Swayman (32 saves), who made the key saves every time LA made a push to get back in the game.

Forbort, a Kings first-round draft pick in 2010, played five seasons in LA LA Land and helped direct a nice Hollywood sequel for himself by picking up a pair of assists as the Bruins ran their unbeaten streak to start the season to 4-0.

LOS ANGELES — Derek Forbort returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday night and helped the Bruins stomp out his old team, the Kings, 4-2, at Crypto.com Arena.

As he always seems to do, David Pastrnak got the Bruins offense going, scoring a power-play tally late in the first period. Pastrnak settled a pass from Brad Marchand and let a wrister go that deflected off a skate and rainbowed over goalie Cam Talbot before hitting the crossbar and falling in the net.

Pastrnak is the first Bruin to score in at least the first four games since Dmitri Kvartalnov did so to start the 1992-93 campaign.

The Kings tied it in the second when Alex Laferriere split a pair of defenders and, despite being dragged from behind by Brandon Carlo, lifted a puck over Swayman’s blocker for the Harvard product’s first NHL goal.

Just seconds after Forbort rang the post from the blue line, he got the puck back and reloaded. Talbot kicked it out, but Morgan Geekie outmuscled Drew Doughty to the puck and deposited it for his first Boston strike.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Trent Frederic and Andreas Englund tangled, with the Boston heavyweight taking the decision after landing a solid uppercut-overhand combo that opened a gash over Englund’s left eye.

With the adrenaline pumping, Marchand doubled the lead to 3-1 with his second goal in two games. Marchand snapped one from the slot that deflected off Anze Kopitar’s skate as the Kings captain tried to occupy Pavel Zacha at the net front.

Marchand iced it with his second goal with just over two minutes left.

